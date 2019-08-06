One banana, two banana, three banana, GORE! Lovers of Saturday Morning Cartoons are going to have their heads split open next week when The Banana Splits Movie hits home video with a big red splat of chainsaw-chewing violence. That's right, American's favorite animal band is back, and this time they're taking no prisoners. Cause they're going to eat them instead.

What the bloody hell is this? Well, if it looks like someone got the bright idea to turn Hanna-Barbera's 1968 The Banana Splits Adventure Hour variety program into a big screen version of Five Nights at Freddy's, you wouldn't be wrong. A movie based on that popular video game has been in the works for quite a while now. And it is rumored that The Banana Splits Movie is actually using an old script that was originally written for Freddy and his Terrifying friends.

So if your seeing any similarities, you're not far off. Apparently it was much easier to get Hanna-Barbera to sign off on letting their dusty old The Banana Splits Adventure Hour serve as a means for serving up some cold, low body blows in what is sure to be one of the weirdest horror movies to come down the pike yet. It doesn't hurt that it carries some very strong KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park vibes along with it.

Related: Banana Splits Movie Is Officially Rated-R for Horror Violence & Gore

The cult-favorite animal rock-band from Hanna-Barbera's 1968 The Banana Splits Adventure Hour variety program is back with a blood-spattered vengeance in a pair of new images from the movie! Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings you The Banana Splits Movie, an original feature-length film on Digital on August 13, and on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on August 27, 2019.

The Banana Splits Movie offers a new take on the classic characters. The film follows a boy named Harley and his family as they go to a taping of The Banana Splits TV show, which is supposed to be a fun-filled birthday for young Harley. But things take an unexpected R-Rated turn, and the body count quickly rises. Can Harley, his mom and their new pals safely escape?

In the first new photo from the upcoming movie, we get to see The Banana Splits arrive at their popular show, driving along the route lined with fans awaiting to attend that day's performance. And the second image gives us a good look at The Banana Splits themselves, Bingo, Fleegle, Snorky and Drooper (voiced by renowned voice actor Eric Bauza), all lined up for an update in their programming from Karl (played by Lionel Newton). Yes, what this movie unveils for the first time ever is that the lovable animals you adored as a kid, sipping out of their Slurpee cups and singing along with glee and abandoned, are robots! Say it isn't so.

The Banana Splits Movie is produced by Blue Ribbon Content in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and SYFY. Preferred hashtag is #BananaSplits, so don't forget that if you want to share your love for this killer band of rock stars. These photos come from Warner Bros. Entertainment.