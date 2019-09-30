We have a brand new trailer for The Banana Splits Movie. This trailer was revealed in honor of the movie getting a premiere date on Syfy, which is set for October 12. Much like the first trailer, it's very clear this is a full-blown, R-rated, horror-driven take on this beloved children's classic. How or why this came to be remains a mystery, but this is happening and we have a bloody look at what's coming our way.

It was initially revealed back in February that The Banana Splits were being revived. One might have thought that would include a new TV series that would have been aimed at children, much like the original 1960s TV series. Instead, it was stated that the reboot was, confusingly, going to be a horror movie. Once the first trailer debuted, many began making comparisons, rightfully so, to the popular video game Five Nights at Freddy's. Not-coincidentally, the video game is also being turned into a movie by Blumhouse Productions.

Related: Banana Splits Movie Is Officially Rated-R for Horror Violence & Gore

This strange reboot comes from the minds of screenwriters Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (Raven's Home, My Super Psycho Sweet 16). The Banana Splits Movie offers a new take on the classic characters, Drooper, Snorky, Fleegle and Bingo, who were first introduced back in1968 in The Banana Splits Adventure Hour variety program. Given the reboot-centric nature of Hollywood these days, it always felt like a matter of time before the show was given new life. It just would have been very difficult for anyone to predict it would be happening like this.

The Banana Splits Movie centers on a family. Their youngest, a boy named Harley, is excited to learn that his family has scored tickets to attend a taping of The Banana Splits TV show. It's intended to be a fun-filled birthday outing, and it's supposed to be business as usual for Rebecca, the show's producer. Unfortunately for everyone, things take an unpredictable and bloody turn. The body count begins to rise at an alarming rate and it devolves into a mission of survival, as Harley, his mom and their new friends can only hope to escape with their lives. Danishka Esterhazy (Level 16, Black Field) is in the director's chair.

The cast includes Dani Kind (Wyonna Earp), Finlay Wojtak-Hissong (The Kindness of Strangers), Romeo Carere (Don't Talk to Irene), Steve Lund (Schitt's Creek) and Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries). Warner Bros. is holding the world premiere for the movie at SDCC, so we should be getting some first reactions in the very near future. The rest of us will have to wait until The Banana Splits Movie is available on Digital HD and Blu-ray/DVD now. Be sure to check out the new trailer from SyFy and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment for yourself. This news was previously reported by Blood Disgusting.