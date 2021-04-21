Guardians of the Galaxy and MCU star Dave Bautista is not shy about how much he wants to make the leap over to DC in order to play Batman villain, Bane. The actor has been saying for the last few years how well suited he is to the character, now revealing some of the details behind an aggressive, yet good-humoured, pitch he made to Warner Bros. about the prospect of bringing Bane to life on screen.

"Oh, it would be Bane all day long. I've made no secret about this. I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door and said, "I want to play Bane." I'm not kidding. They were a little like "Woah, we're not even casting Bane." I was like "I don't care, I'm playing him."

While this no-nonsense, bullish approach in itself proves how perfect Bautista is for the Batman role, the studio was quick to inform him that they had no plans for Bane right now. Though the poor studio execs who had their door kicked down by the 6′ 6″, 290 lbs behemoth assumed he was joking, Bautista has assured that he absolutely was not.

"I wasn't joking. But in all honesty they did have a good giggle and show me the exit...At least I gave it a shot. My life seems to be a continuing mission to find an alternative route to get to where I want to be. I'm good with that."

Well, you certainly can't argue with his passion. With the Army of the Dead star clearly very eager to be the next actor to bring the hulking supervillain to life, and based on Bautista's sheer size and evident talent, the studio would be hard pressed to find anyone better for Bane, should the character appear in any future project.

Should the opportunity to join the Batman rogue's gallery never present itself, Dave Bautista has now planted his flag in another DC character, that of Lobo. "I would really take a look at Lobo. I'd really be interested. I'd be all over that," the actor said while discussing potential parts he could take in the DC cinematic universe.

For now, Bautisa is plenty busy, with leading roles in several action-packed projects on the horizon. First up is director Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which finds Bautista leading an ensemble cast that includes , Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt as a group of mercenaries plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. Army of the Dead is scheduled to be released in select theaters and on Netflix on May 21, 2021.

Bautista will also hunt aliens in Universe's Most Wanted, which finds him as an intergalactic peacekeeper who must round-up a group of extra-terrestrial prisoners after a spaceship carrying the universe's most wanted and dangerous criminals crash lands on earth.

He will also return to the world of Marvel as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to arrive in theaters in 2023. This comes to us courtesy of Justice Con.