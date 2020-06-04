According to new reports, DC Films has big plans for Batman villain Bane going forward. And some are even speculating that he may show up, perhaps in a limited capacity, in The Batman. Maybe in a post-credit scene? One report suggests that the supervillain character is even being lined up to appear in a potential sequel to director Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero origin story, with the second report claiming that the studio has plans for a standalone movie similar to last year's Joker. The reports claim that the Bane character has come up a lot in conversations behind the scenes, and at one point it was considered to give the masked behemoth his own big screen outing.

"A potential project for the villain would've seen a must more serious vision on the big screen. After the surprise success of Joaquin Phoenix's award-winning Joker, Heroic Hollywood has exclusively learned that there was going to be an attempt to pitch a Bane standalone film to DC executives."

This, according to Heroic Hollywood's Umberto Gonzalez, was the initial plan for Bane, and with rumors that DC Films is looking to continue the success of Joker by following a similar root with other villains this certainly makes a lot of sense.

"In a similar way to the Todd Philips film, it could've offered filmmaker a chance to explore the villain's psyche with a character study, although hopefully with a little more brawling. Much like Joker avoided leaning on the cape and cowl too much, it's possible that Bane's solo film would not have featured the iconic hero."

Sadly, it sounds like this plan was quickly scrapped, with the villain now "officially off the table, in the event that DC Films might use him in a future Batman film." It was previously reported that Bane could show up in Suicide Squad 2. So far, Bane has appeared a few times in live-action, both as a mindless slab of henchman muscle in 1997's Batman & Robin, and more recently as a muffled, intelligent warrior in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises where the character was portrayed by Tom Hardy.

Though there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot of The Batman, Matt Reeves revealed a few years ago that the movie will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies. What we do know about the story so far is that The Batman will take place early into the eponymous protagonist's crime-fighting career. Considering that the movie is taking place in the Caped Crusader's early years, it makes sense that Bane will not be introduced just yet. However, should the follow-up skip forward to a time where Batman is more established, which is fairly likely, introducing Bane would certainly make sense.

The Batman features Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman, with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. This comes to us from Heroic Hollywood.