Director Martin McDonagh will team-up once again with actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for his next movie, which is entitled The Banshees of Inisheer. McDonagh has worked with the two actors in the past on the hitman comedy-drama In Bruges back in 2008.

The upcoming The Banshees of Inisheer will be set on a remote Irish isle, with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson set to play two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one of them abruptly ends their relationship, which results in alarming consequences for both of them.

The movie is due to begin filming the summer of 2020. Though further casting has not yet been finalized for McDonagh's new movie, the idea of the filmmaker bringing Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson back into his distinctive vision is a very exciting one. The hugely talented writer-director teamed with the two actors, along with the brilliant Ralph Fiennes, for the black comedy In Bruges.

The movie follows a pair of hitmen Ray and Ken, played by Farrell and Gleeson respectively, after one of them messes up a job. Sent to the picturesque city of Bruges in Belgium, Ken is ordered to kill Ray for his failure. In Bruges is a beautiful, hilarious movie that has gained a very solid cult following since its release.

Aside from re-teaming with the two actors, Martin McDonagh is also reuniting with Disney's Searchlight and the UK-based Film4, which were the companies behind Three Billboards and Academy Award winner The Favourite starring Olivia Colman. Searchlight has been given worldwide distribution rights on the project. The deal for McDonaugh's movie was brokered by Searchlight Pictures EVP Business Affairs Megan O'Brien, CAA Media Finance, McKeown for Blueprint Pictures, and Film4 head of business affairs Cassandra Carias.

McDonagh is represented by CAA and Knight Hall Agency. Blueprint Pictures is backing The Banshees of Inisheer as producer, with Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin and McDonagh producing, and Diarmuid McKeown, Ben Knight, Daniel Battsek and Ollie Madden the executive producers.

The UK-based studio Film4 has been behind McDonagh since the beginning of his career, which started back in 2004 with his debut Oscar-winning short film Six Shooter. The short film again starred Brendan Gleeson as a man named Donnelly, who is informed that his wife has died. After saying goodbye to her, Donnelly takes a sad train journey that leads to an encounter with a strange and psychotic young oddball.

McDonagh then made his big-screen directorial debut in 2008 with the wonderful In Bruges, which he also wrote, before following that up with the uniquely hilarious dark comedy crime caper Seven Psychopaths.

Having received several Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, for his 2017 drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as well as producing some of the most unique movies in recent years, any future projects from McDonagh are an extremely exciting prospect indeed. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.