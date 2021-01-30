Lionsgate has released the first full-length trailer for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. With Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo on board, things get quirky and pretty weird right from the start. The trailer begins with a small homage to Netflix's hit show Stranger Things before completely shifting gears from Nebraska to the fictional Vista Del Mar. It's the first time that Wiig's Star and Mumolo's Barb have ever left their hometown, and they are in for an adventure.

The synopsis for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar invites viewers to take a trip and break out of their shells with the title characters. This is the first time that Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig have been together since 2011's Academy Award-nominated comedy, Bridesmaids. The duo star in the movie and also wrote it together. The story focuses on lifelong friends Barb and Star as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time... ever. Romance, friendship and a villain's evil plot are all in the mix.

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar is heading straight to VOD starting February 12th. Director Josh Greenbaum says, "I wanted this movie to feel like a vacation for people visually. It feels like the trip we all are desperate to go on right now." A lot of people haven't left their homes for anything other than the grocery store in months, so even watching a comedic vacation in a fictional paradise could be a breath of fresh air for comedy fans.

When listening to the Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar pitch from Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Josh Greenbaum wasn't sure what to make of the comedy. "I was listening to [the initial] pitch, and I was like, 'What in the world is this movie?'" Greenbaum recalls. "But really once I read the script, it was so different, and it was such a return to funny and silly. It was a comedy script that wasn't taking itself too seriously, yet at the center of it is a very sweet, emotional core." And as we have seen in all of the promotional footage, the movie is silly. We learn that Barb and Star's specialty in the kitchen is "hotdog soup," while getting to listen to Richard Cheese serenade us with a song about female breasts in another scene.

Josh Greenbaum went on to say, "As silly and funny as Barb and Star are as characters, at their core is a really beautiful, sweet friendship. And that mirrors Kristen and Annie's friendship." In addition to Wiig and Mumolo, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar also stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jessica Elbaum, and Margot Hand all serve as producers. You can watch the latest trailer for the comedy above, thanks to the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel. You can also see some brand-new clips below.