Lionsgate has released the trailer for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. In addition, it has been revealed that the upcoming comedy will skip theaters and head straight to VOD on February 12th. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo previously worked on the 2011 hit comedy Bridesmaids together, which they wrote. The duo also wrote Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and it was supposed to open in theaters this past summer, but was unable to do so because of the public health crisis.

The trailer for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar invites viewers to take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time... ever. Romance, friendship and a villain's evil plot, the comedy seems to have it all. In addition to Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson.

In addition to inviting viewers to go on an adventure with the title characters, the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar trailer has some fun with the traditional format. "I like how they're little movies about another movie before a different movie," Wiig says in the footage. "But I wouldn't want to give anything away about our movie, especially our faces!" From there, the comedy seems to have the same vibe as Bridesmaids, with an extra shot of weirdness for good measure. And obviously, the trailer doesn't give away the whole movie, just as Barb and Star intended.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane previously announced his excitement for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. "It is such an honor that Kristen and Annie have entrusted us with their follow-up to Bridesmaids, he said. "Their projects offer a rare combination of big laughs, big heart, and female empowerment that everyone will love - men and women, young and old." Bridesmaids was a massive success at the box office and received praise from critics and viewers upon its release.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is directed by Josh Greenbaum from a script by Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jessica Elbaum, and Margot Hand serve as producers on the comedy. Principal photography began in July 2019 with an aim for a summer 2020 release date. Production was originally going to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, but was moved to Cancun, Mexico and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in response to the Georgia House Bill 481. You can check out the trailer for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar above, thanks to the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel.