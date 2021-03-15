Barbara Rickles, the widow of late comedian and actor Don Rickles, passed away on what would have been the longtime couple's 56th wedding anniversary. Before Rickles passed away in 2017, Don and Barbara had been married for 52 years since tying the knot on March 14, 1965. 56 years to the day later, Barbara Rickles died in the hospital after battling non-Hodkin's lymphoma and other ailments in recent years. She was 84 years old.

In the 1960ss, Don Rickles met Barbara through his agent and the pair hit it off instantly. She served as a partner of sorts for his career and has often appeared alongside him as herself in documentaries and other TV specials. The couple was inseparable all the way up until Don's death. Although he was known for his scathing insult comedy, Don also had nothing but the best things to say about his wife, at one point telling Al Roker that he was completely devoted to her and she was his life.

"She's everything," Don said, describing Barbara as "somebody that cares genuinely about you, through good and bad."

Don would celebrate his wife on social media as well. Before he died just a few weeks later, he posted on Twitter to acknowledge his final anniversary spent with Barbara. "We are celebrating our 52nd Wedding Anniversary March 14th," Rickles wrote. "Happy Anniversary my dear wife, Barbara. You are my life. Pussycat (Me)."

Barbara took over Don's Twitter account to help keep his memory alive following his passing. Two years ago, Barbara had tweeted an image of herself with Don from their many years prior, remembering happy times, in honor of what would have been their 54th anniversary. In the tweet, Barbara writes: "The way we were! Today, March 14th, would have been my Don and my 54th Wedding Anniversary. I am thankful we were able to celebrate 52 wonderful and loving years together. Rest In Peace my Pussy Cat."

In another post recognizing two years since losing her husband, Barbara had also tweeted: "Saturday April 6th will be the 2nd Anniversary of my Don's passing. It is a very difficult time, but reading your kind Tweets is so helpful. Yes I read them all. Don would have been so pleased to know how much joy & laughter he gave to so many during his lifetime. RIP. Barbara."

Another emotional post from October revealed that the couple's pet dog had also died. Including several photos of the pet, the tweet reads, "Our sweet, gentle, loving Chauncey passed away. As you can well imagine he was so much a part of our family. We miss him so. The tears continue... he is resting in peace at the Los Angeles Pet Memorial Park Cemetery."

Along with Don, Barbara is preceded in death by the couple's son, screenwriter Larry Rickles, who passed away in 2011. She is survived by her daughter Mindy and grandchildren, and our thoughts go out to them as with the rest of the Rickles family and friends at this time. May she rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.