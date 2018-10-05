Margot Robbie is in talks to star and produce the Barbie movie, which has gone through many different changes over the last several years. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is also in talks to direct the project. Sony previously had the rights to Mattel's Barbie movie, but the rights are now back with the legendary toy company who are working with Warner Bros. to finally get the project off of the ground. Robbie is currently working on Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Barbie movie has been in development for years and recently had comedian Amy Schumer attached to star in an unorthodox take on the legendary doll. The idea was to bring a contemporary spin to the character, but it was later revealed that Schumer was out because of scheduling conflicts. Sony later announced that Anne Hathaway was on board to star in the Barbie movie with a 2018 release date. However, Sony later pushed the project back to 2020, which has led us to where the project is today.

A fresh studio with Margot Robbie and Patty Jenkins attached could be exactly what the Barbie movie needs to finally see the light of day. Robbie is all over the place with her roles, getting critical acclaim with every new character she takes on. In addition to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the actress also has Mary Queen of Scotts coming up next and then she starts working on DC's Birds of Prey, reprising her role as Harley Quinn. DC fans have been waiting to see more of Robbie's Quinn ever since she made her debut in 2016's Justice League.

Patty Jenkins is currently filming Wonder Woman 2 with Gal Gadot. Filming started over the summer in and around the Washington D.C. area, and is now filming in other locations around Europe. Jenkins and Margot Robbie seem like they would make for a good partnership that can take the Barbie movie in a completely different direction than what Sony had in mind with Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway. The Schumer idea was pretty much universally hailed as a poor decision, so it will be interesting to see what Jenkins and Robbie do with the iconic doll.

It's not clear at this time if Mattel is keeping the old Sony script that was going to be used for Anne Hathaway's Barbie film, but even if it is, it will more than likely go through a series of rewrites to get it where it needs to be. The Barbie Doll franchise is a global powerhouse that has sold over $3 billion pieces of merchandise over the last 50-plus years, which means that the film has the potential to be huge, if done correctly. It's important to note that Margot Robbie and Patty Jenkins are in the early stages of talks with Warner Bros., but it looks like a pretty awesome pairing. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the latest Barbie movie news.