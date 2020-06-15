Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, is now a Disney shareholder courtesy of Barbra Streisand. In a photo posted to an Instagram account set up for Gianna, the young girl smiles as she reveals the gift package Streisand had recently sent her, which includes a letter from Streisand, Disney stock certificates, and two albums. "Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," the caption reads. You can take a look at the photo below.

Last month, Gianna's father George Floyd was killed after former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds in an incident that was captured on video. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder, and the other officers involved have also been charged with two counts of aiding and abetting. As just the latest example in an ongoing pattern of unarmed men and women dying needlessly during encounters with the police, George's death has also resulted in worldwide protests calling for police reform and an end to systemic racism.

Along with Streisand, other celebrities have lent a hand to Gianna to help the Floyd family at this incredibly difficult time in their lives. Famous boxer Floyd Mayweather contributed to George's funeral costs, while rapper Kanye West is launching a 529 college savings plan to fully cover the 6-year-old's college tuition. Attendees at George's funeral service included Mayweather, Rev. Al Sharpton, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and rappers Slim Thug and Paul Wall. Presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden also made an appearance with a pre-recorded video message that was played during the service, following a personal meeting between Biden and the Floyd family the day before.

Of course, there's nothing that can ever replace having her father there for Gianna in the years to come, and that's why it was so important for the family to see justice. With the officers involved getting charged, it looks like that just might happen. Meanwhile, protesters who've championed for Floyd have also been calling attention to similar cases of men and women in the Black community. This includes Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old working as an EMT who was shot and killed by police officers executing a no-knock search warrant at her home in the middle of the night. It was later reported that the officers were searching for two suspects already in police custody.

The worldwide protests have resulted in some major changes already, as Minneapolis City Council members have announced their plans to defund and dismantle the city's police department. It calls back to another video of Gianna that has since gone viral that was shared online by former NBA star Stephen Jackson. As the younger Floyd sits on his shoulders, she says with a big smile on her face, "Daddy changed the world." That is something that is most certainly true, and it seems we still haven't seen just the extent of all the changes that are still to come. This news comes to us from Gianna Floyd on Instagram.