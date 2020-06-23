Plants love music. It's a proven fact. So they were the perfect audience to witness the reopening of the Barcelona Opera House in Spain. 2,292 Plants in total sat in for this unusual concert, which was held during fluctuating health concerns that have pretty much consumed the entire planet.

Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house is used to hosting sold out crowds. But on most occasions, humans fill the 2k+ seats. To mark Spain's gradual lift of shutdown, musicians took the stage at the Opera house, but those filling the seats this past Monday were of the lush, green variety.

The all-plant audience was masterminded by conceptual artist Eugenio Ampudia. It was helped along by a performance from the UceLi Quartet string quartet. The musicians performed Puccini's "Crisantemi", as all 2,292 plants sat at attention, soaking in every note. While no humans were allowed to crowd into the auditorium, fans were allowed to watch the "Concierto para el bioceno" via livestream. Spectators can still see the video on Youtube.

The Barcelona Opera House stated that it, "welcomes and leads a highly symbolic act that defends the value of art, music and nature as a letter of introduction to our return to activity." Various nearby nurseries in Barcelona donated the plants for this special one-time show. Each plant was then given to a healthcare worker from the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, insuring that each little green spectator was given a good and proper home after the concert.

The opera house went onto state that this is a, "strange, painful period." And they noted that organizers wanted to, "offer us a different perspective for our return to activity, a perspective that brings us closer to something as essential as our relationship with nature." It seems that Eugenio Ampudia and the UceLi Quartet string quartet managed to pull off quite a unique show.

The Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house was forced to stop all planned performances in mid-March as the ongoing health crisis began to ravage Spain. The country ended its state of emergency this past Sunday. Cultural events are now allowed to reopen, though they are required to be held with a limited number of audience members.

Around the world, artists and musicians are looking for unique and new ways to perform their works in front of people. Many have opted to stream shows live online. Others are playing at Drive-In movie theaters. Some are even playing to empty stadiums to be broadcast at a later date. In the U.S., it may be awhile before live concerts with full audiences can be held. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti doesn't think there will be any live concerts or sporting events held before 2021.