Few MCU villains can be said to have won at the end of their movie. But Daniel Brühl's character Helmut Zemo actually did manage to accomplish his goal in Captain America: Civil War when he forced the Avengers to break up. Now, Zemo is appearing in a new avatar as Baron Zemo in the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Brühl hinted that the purple mask he is shown to be wearing on the new show is a signal that the character is now a changed man.

"It's not just the mask, it's the costume. It does something with him as a whole. He's evolved. He's a different man now."

In the trailers released for the show so far, we have heard Zemo declare that he wants to see a world without superheroes. Clearly, the man has updated his ambitions from breaking up the Avengers to eliminating superheroes altogether. In a past interview, Daniel Brühl had explained how his re-entry into the MCU came to be.

"Whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest, and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask. I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that. I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh."

While Sam Wilson aka The Falcon has not had a lot of personal dealings with Zemo, Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier has deep ties to the Baron. It was Zemo who submerged Bucky once again under his assassin persona in Civil War by triggering his brainwashing process with the utterance of a specific set of words.

Due to Zemo's manipulation of Bucky, and Bucky's subsequent escape from SHIELD, Steve Rogers was forced to side with his old friend over Iron Man, which led to the breaking up of the Avengers. Bucky is sure to feel a great deal of anger towards Zemo due to those events, which gives him a strong personal stake in taking down the Baron in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features a lead cast consisting of Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. The series is set to premiere on March 19 on Disney+. This news arrives from Empire Online.