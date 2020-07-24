Ben Affleck may not have played Batman in the most well-received movies to feature the Dark Knight, but thousands of fans of his take on the iconic DC superhero are honoring his performance on social media with the trending hashtag #ThanksBatfleck. Created specifically for fans to pay homage to the DCEU version of Bruce Wayne seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the hashtag has proven to be a big success, quickly been gaining popularity with a wide array of posts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

"Ben Affleck as The Batman was the perfect casting decision. I'll always love his acting for the character," says one fan on Twitter, echoing the thoughts of many others purporting Affleck to be among the very best Batman actors. "Your Batman is forever THE Batman. I hope in the future, by Bat phone or Bat signal, that whenever Batman is needed, you are the man to answer the call," another fan tweeted directly to Affleck, using the #ThanksBatfleck hashtag. Others are posting their own fan art of Affleck's Batman to pay tribute, including one artist who sketched up the character after he was "completely blown away by Ben Affleck's performance as both Batman and Bruce Wayne."

Many of the social media posts also express excitement over seeing more of Affleck as Batman in Zack Snyder's new cut of Justice League, set to arrive on HBO Max in 2021. Reportedly, Warner Bros. will be providing millions of dollars for Snyder to film reshoots to recut the controversial movie in the way he had originally envisioned. It has also been reported that Affleck will be coming back to down the cape and cowl once again to help complete the project, joining fellow DCEU actors like Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, and Jason Momoa. It might not be the same as getting Affleck in a solo Batman movie, but it will still be nice for Batfleck fans to finally see more of this version of the caped crusader.

During his time in the role, Affleck had managed to appear in three movies as Batman, and while all were big moneymakers, none were exactly big hits with the critics. Still, Affleck's performance as Batman in particular was praised by many fans who admittedly did not enjoy much else about the movies. Before Matt Reeves took over the project to reboot it with an original storyline starring Robert Pattinson, The Batman was originally developed to explore Affleck's Batman a bit further with Affleck tapped to write and direct in addition to starring in the lead role.

If Zack Snyder's new cut of Justice League on HBO Max turns out to be as big of a success as it has the potential to be, we just might see more of the DCEU explored in other HBO Max projects. Let's keep our fingers crossed for Batfleck getting his own new movie or even a TV series as well, like a lot of fans are hoping for. You can look at some of the tweets honoring Affleck as Batman below, and feel free to join in on social media with the hashtag #ThanksBatfleck.

