Anya Taylor-Joy makes a convincing Barbara Gordon in some Batgirl fan art imagining The Queen's Gambit star in the role. Recently, it was confirmed that a Batgirl movie is in the works from DC Films and HBO Max, but no casting information has yet been revealed. One of the more popular choices from fans as to who might play the character is Taylor-Joy, and the digital artwork posted online has attracted a lot of attention on Instagram.

A Batgirl film was just confirmed for HBO Max, and I can't help but think of Anya playing Babs.#AnyaTaylorJoy#TheBatman#DCEUpic.twitter.com/EAZsxc2g3h — Delar (@dellark_) March 12, 2021

Previously, it was reported that the Batgirl movie will be written by Birds of Prey and The Flash writer Christina Hodson. Additional details haven't been revealed and it's unclear if Batgirl will share its continuity with the DCEU, The Batman, or serve as another standalone story. In any case, fans are going to spend a lot of time debating who should play Barbara Gordon in Batgirl until a name is officially announced for the role, and it would seem Anya Taylor-Joy will remain a part of that conversation until then.

Her introduction into the DC world has yet to happen, but Taylor-Joy does have experience with superhero movies. On the Marvel side, she starred in the X-Men spinoff movie The New Mutants about a group of mutants held in a secret facility who must fight to save themselves. The movie serves as the 13th and final installment of the X-Men movie series ahead of the superhero group's repackaging for their introduction in the MCU. That makes it very unlikely Taylor-Joy will ever reprise that role.

Taylor-Joy's breakout role was in the 2015 horror movie The Witch, and she gained further prominence for her role in M. Night Shyamalan's psychological horror movies Split and Glass. She has since been impressing critics and audiences alike with her starring role in the Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit with a performance that earned her the Golden Globe for Best Actress. She can next be seen in Edgar Wright's upcoming horror flick Last Night in Soho, due for a release this October.

On Twitter, the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie has recently started trending, the latest step in an overall plan from DC fans to make Warner Bros. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. That has reignited some fan calls for Snyder's version of Batgirl to be introduced, with some going so far as to say Taylor-Joy should be getting the part. It's clear that a lot of people would love to see this happen, and the fan art only helps to seal the deal.

Along with a Batgirl project, it's also been confirmed that a Zatanna movie is happening at Warner Bros. Some fans have done their own fan casting to suggest Taylor-Joy as a candidate for that role as well. In any case, it may just be a matter of time before the young actress makes her debut in the DC movie world. Until then, you can see how she fares in the X-Men universe by watching The New Mutants, which is now streaming at no additional cost on HBO Max. The fan art of Anya Taylor-Joy as Batgirl was posted by Delar on Twitter.