The long-gestating Batgirl movie is finally taking a big step forward with a new pair of directors attached to the project. Per THR, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah - the directing duo behind last year's hit action movie sequel Bad Boys for Life - have signed on to co-direct Batgirl for Warner Bros. Christina Hodson, who wrote Bumblebee and Birds of Prey along with the upcoming DCEU movie The Flash, is also on board to write the Batgirl script.

"With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham," said producer Kristin Burr (Cruella). "Christina's script is crackling with spirit. Adil and Bilall have an excited and joyous energy which is infectious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Batproject. And I'm just psyched I get to be part of the DC universe, which is super cool."

Word is the Batgirl movie is intended to be released on HBO Max as opposed to a traditional theatrical release. It is said to follow the Barbara Gordon version of the character, who most often is the secret identity of Batgirl in DC Comics canon. The daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon, Barbara fights crime at night in a Batsuit similar to her dad's pal Bruce Wayne. In some DC stories, Barbara is left paralyzed after a bullet from the Joker severed her spine, though she continues to assist Batman as Oracle.

There have been previous live-action adaptations of Batgirl in the past, but not in recent years. She was played by Yvonne Craig in the third season of the original Batman series of the 1960s. Decades later, she'd be played by Alicia Silverstone in Batman & Robin. Jeté Laurence played Barbara Gordon in the final season of the prequel series Gotham, but it ended before the character ever became Batgirl. Barbara is also set to appear in season 3 of Titans with Savannah Welch in the role.

Getting Batgirl her own solo movie project has been a long time coming. The current iteration of the planned project initially had Joss Whedon on board to write and direct, with the controversial filmmaker signing on in 2017. The following year, he'd announce his exit from the project after saying he failed to find the right story. Christina Hodson took the story into another direction when she came onto the project, and it appears everyone involved is pretty happy with the script.

A lead star also has yet to be revealed, but Karen Gillan has already volunteered to star in the movie. She also said she'd love to direct the project as well, though that position has now been filled. Still, Gillan is among the most popular candidates with fans to play a live-action Barbara Gordon, as can be seen in fan art of her in character. Some of the other names people have campaigned to see play Batgirl include Daisy Ridley, Kaitlyn Dever, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Batgirl doesn't have an official release date set just yet. With the directors on board, we'll likely find out more information soon. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter. Topper art originated @thegeekroom on Instagram}.