21-year old actress Hailee Steinfeld has revealed that she would like to step up and play Batgirl in Joss Whedon's movie that is currently in development. Reports recently surfaced that claimed Warner Bros. made a decision "months ago" to not to bring Joss Whedon back for Batgirl, after the Justice League reshoots went on far too long, with a controversial letter written by the director's ex-wife reportedly playing a factor in the studio's "decision" to remove him from Batgirl. However, that initial report has been debunked, and Joss Whedon is still attached to the project.

During a recent interview with MTV International, Hailee Steinfeld was asked about the possibility of her playing the DC Extended Universe's Barbara Gordon. The actress and singer seemed very flattered by the possibility, and admitted that she'd love to play the role. IN response, the young actress said, "Thank you! I'm not going to lie, that's kind of what I was thinking. But I didn't know what to say. I would love that." Steinfeld went on to add that the role is on her "bucket list" and hinted that maybe some news will be announced in the new year.

Hailee Steinfeld is in the upcoming Transformers spin-off Bumblebee movie, which comes out in December of 2018. The project has wrapped filming and while not much about the movie has been revealed, we know that it takes place in the 1980s and that it's a prequel to 2007's Transformers. Steinfeld was recently asked if there would be more installments in the Bumblebee project to which she replied that it would all depend on how the first movie does. Transformers fans are excited for the movie and are hoping that it brings back the roots of what made the Transformers characters so revolutionary in the first place.

As far as the Batgirl movie, it's not clear if it's still on the DCEU schedule. Justice League was expected to be the make or break movie to carry the DCEU on for the next set of movies, but that is not the case. The movie severely underperformed at the box office and has led to some major restructuring to go on behind the scenes at Warner Bros., which may lead to some projects that were in development to be second-guessed. The Flashpoint movie is one of the movies that was in development that will continue to get made, but other projects are uncertain at this time.

Is Hailee Steinfeld the right choice to play Batgirl in Joss Whedon's vision? We'll just have to wait and see if the movie makes it off of the ground in the first place, but the young actress could bring a fresh approach to the Barbara Gordon character. Another deciding factor will more than likely be made when a new Batman is chosen for Matt Reeves' The Batman movie. You can read more about Hailee Steinfeld's desire to be Batgirl via MTV International's YouTube channel below.