Batman fever is running hot today, after the reveal of our first official look at Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit he will be wearing for director Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman. Well, Batman is far from the only superhero to dress up like a bat and punch bad guys, as we also have a Batgirl movie coming out sometime in the near future.

Though it has not yet been revealed who will be putting on the cape and cowl for that particular comic book caper, rumors abound that it could be 23-year-old actress Kaitlyn Dever, who has now responded to the suggestion.

"I'm not going to deny anything because I would be down. That's all I'm saying. There's nothing going on, I'm just reading all this stuff and I wouldn't pass that up."

It sounds like she would certainly be more than willing to take on the role if it were to be offered to her. She does in fact state that there is not anything going on at the moment, but perhaps the act of her showing interest will land the part in her lap.

The actress' popularity has been growing over the last year or so, with Dever having starred in the critically-acclaimed coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, as well as the hard-hitting Netflix series Unbelievable where she starred opposite Toni Collette. Evidently, she has the acting chops for it as well as being similar in looks to the comic book counterpart, surely Warner Bros. would be stupid not to give her a shot.

The actress was also asked about her thoughts on Robert Pattinson's casting as Bruce Wayne aka Batman for the upcoming The Batman.

"He's an amazing actor. Perfect Batman in my opinion."

The rumors surrounding Dever and her potentially playing Batgirl have been floating around ever since the actress was spotted interacting with The Batman writers Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, so it is a smart idea to speak so highly of the movie's lead actor. The idea that has been speculated for the Batgirl movie will in some way tie-in to Matt Reeves' movie, perhaps even with the introduction of Barbara Gordon before she goes on her own solo adventure.

A Batgirl movie has been in the works for years, with Joss Whedon at one point attached to write the script. However, he departed the project back in 2018 stating that he could not get the story quite right and that it was time to give someone else a chance. Since then Birds of Prey and Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson has been brought on board to pen the script, but so far we are still awaiting any more updates on the movie.

Other actresses, such as Karen Gillan, have also shown a real interest in being the one to bring Batgirl to life on the big screen, with other names such as Daisy Ridley and Katherine Langford also filling the rumor mill. It remains to be seen who, if any of them, it will be in the end. This comes to us from Variety's official Twitter account.