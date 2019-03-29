LEGO is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Batman in a major way. The company has just unveiled six new sets, which will all be available this summer in a variety of different prices and sizes. There's the massive 1,037-piece Batcave for the more hardcore LEGO and Caped Crusader fans all the way down to the 200-piece Batcycle Battle, which also includes Mr. Freeze and Robin minifigures. There's even a set aimed at the younger fans. It's going to be a good summer for LEGO and Batman enthusiasts.

The aforementioned Batcycle Battle will retail for $19.99 and hits the shelves one month earlier than all of the others on July 1st. The 200-piece set is a Walmart exclusive. The set features a dual minifigure cockpit for Batman and Robin, a stud shooter, Batman's Batarang and grappling hook shooter, Robin's sword, 2 non-shooting guns, 2 batwings and a split function to divide the vehicle into 2 separate bikes. Batmobile: Pursuit of The Joker is the next set, which is a replica of Tim Burton's take on the iconic vehicle. The set consists of 342 pieces and retails for $34.99. A Joker minifigure comes with the set along with Batman. The flame exhaust element spins around when the car is moved along.

The Batman Batwing and The Riddler Heist is 489 LEGO pieces and retails for $49.99. Along with the Dark Knight, the set includes Shazam!, Commissioner Gordon, and the Riddler. Batman's Batwing features an opening minifigure cockpit, "2 new-for-June-2019 rapid-fire city shooters with tile ammo and 2 shooters which can fire tiles or studs." Commissioner Gordon's police car features a minifigure driver's seat, removable roof for easy access and Gotham City police stickers. Finally, The Riddler's helicopter has an opening minifigure cockpit, spinning rotors, 2 flick missiles, and a chain with a hook to pick up the safe.

Batcave Clayface Invasion is the massive 1,037-piece toy set, which will retail for $99.99. The set includes 6 minifigures, including Batman, Bruce Wayne, Robin, Batwoman, Catwoman, and Two-Face, plus a posable, Clayface big figure with "snapping jaws and gripping hands that can hold a minifigure." Arkham Asylum gets its own set as well, consisting of 171 pieces and retailing for $19.99. The set includes a Joker and Harley Quinn minifigure. The set is nowhere near as expansive as the Batcave set, but it is still pretty cool.

There is one final set aimed at the children. Batman vs. The Riddler Robbery is aimed at kids 4-years old and up. It's only 59 pieces and $9.99. The playset includes 2 minifigures: Batman and The Riddler, along with an easy to construct Batmobile. All of the sets, excluding the Batcycle Battle will be available in August wherever LEGO is sold. You can check out some images of the 80th anniversary sets below, thanks to the LEGO Structures Twitter account.

