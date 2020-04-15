Fear not, Mondo has arrived to liven up your day with a couple of very cool new releases. With Batman: The Animated Series as popular as ever, the company has unveiled two new posters for the hit show. But that's not all. They are also releasing a new Catwoman action figure that is definitely the cat's meow.

Tomorrow Mondo falls back into Gotham City with a celebration of all things Batman: The Animated Series. Kicking things off are a couple of brand new posters by Phantom City Creative for the episodes Dreams in Darkness and Harley's Holiday.

Full disclosure: Mondo originally planned on having their second Batman: The Animated Series x Phantom City Creative gallery show in May, but given the state of things, they've instead decided to pivot and release the posters created for that show in a series of online drops over the coming months.

Nobody has a grip on this iconic series quite like Phantom City Creative (PCC). Six years, dozens of posters, a gallery show, and a vinyl box set later... this still remains one of Mondo's favorite artist/property pairings ever. PCC still have so much to say and plenty of episodes to spotlight... and this is just the beginning, Mondo can't wait to share what else is cooking in the Bat-kitchen.

Posters go on sale Thursday, April 16 at 11 am (CT)

DREAMS IN DARKNESS

Said Phantom City Creative about this particular poster.

"Episodes featuring the Scarecrow always allowed for some great surrealist imagery because of his fear toxin, and Dreams in Darkness features the best hallucination sequence of all. There's an amazing sequence where Batman hallucinates each of his villains morphing from one to the next. It's nightmarish stuff, and I wanted the poster to emulate that.

Dreams In Darkness by Phantom City Creative

18" x 24" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 250 (regular), 125 (variant)

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

Expected to Ship in May 2020.

Ships to Addresses in the US, Japan, Puerto Rico, Guam, US Virgin Islands, & US Military Bases.

Regular - $45

Variant - $65

HARLEY'S HOLIDAY

Said Phantom City Creative about this poster release.

"Harley Quinn is a fan favourite, and this episode is one of her best. Finally deemed "sane" by the doctor's at Arkham, Harley is free to enjoy her life. But after a small misunderstanding in a store, her day spirals out of control and causes havoc for Gotham. With this poster, I took inspiration from vintage travel posters, but instead of idyllic vistas and scenery we see the wreckage caused by one little mixup."

Harley's Holiday by Phantom City Creative

18" x 24" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 250 (regular), 125 (variant)

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

Expected to Ship in May 2020.

Ships to Addresses in the US, Japan, Puerto Rico, Guam, US Virgin Islands, & US Military Bases.

Regular - $45

Variety - $65

Based on the seminal Batman: The Animated Series, the Catwoman 1/6 Scale Figure stays true to the animated classic. Sculpted to match the iconic style of the show with a paint scheme evoking the bold, graphic look of an animated cel. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Ramirez Studios, and painted by Jason Wires Productions, the figure features packaging designed by Brent Ashe with art by Phantom City Creative. Catwoman comes fully equipped to slink into your collection, and maybe take something from it...

Figure Includes:

Regular Head

Smirking Head

Sneering Head

5 pairs of hands

Isis the Cat (sitting)

Coiled Whip

Flexible Whip

Spy Camera

Bat Cuffs

Large Diamond

Bag of Loot

Jeweled Necklace

Approx. 30 points of articulation

Catwoman 1/6 Scale Figure (Mondo Exclusive)

Features an unmasked Selina Kyle head and a lounging Isis the Cat.

Approx. 11.5" in height, Approx 3lbs, Materials: PVC, ABS. Artists: Ramirez Studios, Joe Allard, Jason Wires Productions, Brent Ashe, Phantom City Creative.

Expected to Ship by June 2020. Ships Worldwide.

$165

Mondo Exclusive includes an unmasked Selina Kyle head, and a lounging Isis the Cat! The figure goes on sale Thursday, April 16 at 11 am (CT)