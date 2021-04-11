The hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie is trending on Twitter as DC fans demand to see Ben Affleck's Batman get his own solo movie. After first appearing in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Affleck returned in the Justice League crossover along with the recently released four-hour Snyder Cut. While he was at one point set to get his own solo movie set in the DCEU, the project has since morphed into the standalone movie The Batman with Robert Pattinson playing the part.

Feeling that Ben Affleck still has so much more to deliver as Snyder's version of the Dark Knight, thousands of fans are now campaigning on social media for Warner Bros. to #MakeTheBatfleckMovie. There are no current plans at the studio for such a project to ever happen, but as the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign ultimately became a success, fans are hoping to see Batfleck's movie come to fruition as well.

"If Ben Affleck wants to do [it], I'm 100% behind #MakeTheBatfleckMovie," tweets one fan. "Hopefully this hashtag trending today shows him just how many people loved him in the role and would love to see him direct his own Batman movie. Plus... it featured Deathstroke!"

"#MakeTheBatfleckMovie because we need more of the GOAT after Zack Snyder's Justice League," tweets another fan, naming Batfleck as the best Batman of them all.

Another DC fan puts it: "I wanna see Batman face off against Deathstroke. I wanna see Slade destroy Bruce's entire life. I wanna see more of Affleck as Batman. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie."

Many other fans have been tweeting a quote of Jay Oliva referring to the canceled Batfleck movie script as the best Batman script he's ever read. The quote reads: "Ben had a kick ass story and I believe that the audience and fans would have loved it... There was a lot happening that is above you and my paycheck. I wish it was as easy as just making it. It had some of the best Batman/Deathstroke stuff I'd ever done!"

"Ben Affleck wrote, was ready to direct & star in a Batman movie that would thrill fans everywhere, especially if they enjoyed the Arkham games like I do! #MakeTheBatfleckMovie & give him the choice on how he wants to proceed with it please," reads another tweet.

This is the result of an overall campaign from DC fans to "Restore the SnyderVerse," another movement that's gained some traction after the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. As Joe Manganiello is also up for reprising the role of Deathstroke if given the chance, there was recently another viral campaign to give Deathstroke his own movie or series on HBO Max. Still, for better or for worse, there aren't currently any plans at Warner Bros. to expand the SnyderVerse beyond Zack Snyder's Justice League.

If enough people campaign for it, the possibility would seem to always be there for the Batfleck movie to become a reality. In any case, fans can check out Robert Pattinson's take on the character when The Batman is released in theaters on March 4, 2022.

