Though perhaps it doesn't seem that long ago, Batman Begins is trending 16 years to the day after it premiered in United States theaters as fans pay tribute to the Christopher Nolan movie on social media. Serving as the first installment of the Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman Begins was the first movie to feature Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne. It was released on June 15, 2005, serving as the return for Batman to theaters following the critically-panned Batman & Robin in 1997.

Directed by Nolan and co-written by Nolan and David S. Goyer, Batman Begins served as an origin story for a new incarnation of Batman played by Bale. It delved into the deaths of his parents and subsequent journey to become the Dark Knight, ultimately embarking on a mission to stop Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson) and Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy) from terrorizing Gotham City. The movie also starred Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth, Katie Holmes as Rachel Dawes, Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox, and Gary Oldman as James Gordon.

While we all know the movie would spawn a Batman trilogy with the sequels The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, people didn't quite know what to expect going into Batman Begins 16 years ago. It's fun for many fans to look back at the experience all of these years later without knowing that things like Heath Ledger as the Joker, Anne Hathaway as Catwoman, and Tom Hardy as Bane were yet to come in the years ahead. As a result, thousands of fans have the movie trending on Twitter as they share their opinions and memories of Batman Begins.

"16 Years for One of Christopher Nolan's Best and My Favorite Adaptation of The Caped Crusader!" writes one fan. "Batman Begins is more than just a Superhero Origin Story, for it dives deep into the moral stances and Nature of Humans. It perfectly captures Batman, more as a Vigilante than a supe."

"Batman Begins was released 16 years ago today. This gave us the best live action Batman ever, and led to the greatest superhero movie ever, The Dark Knight," says another fan.

Including the official poster for the movie, another tweet reads: "It's been 16 years since we met Christian Bale's Batman in Batman Begins. One of the greatest origin stories of all time..the beginning of a revolutionary Superhero Trilogy."

More impressed with Cillian Murphy than Chrisian Bale, another fan said, "i can't believe Batman Begins came out sixteen years ago. i saw it with my cousin & she thought christian bale was rly handsome but i was all aboard the cillian murphy train & NEVER LOOKED BACK."

Another fan who can't believe the movie is old enough to get its driver's license tweeted: "Finding out Batman Begins is 16 years old just made me feel one step closer to death. Damn age doin me dirty...."

And another fan writes: "What is the best Batman solo film and why is it Batman Begins? Happy 16th anniversary to Batman Begins. Still the f**king GOAT."

If you want to revisit Batman Begins in honor of its 16th anniversary, you can find the movie currently streaming on both Hulu and HBO Max. You can also find plenty more tribute posts for Batman Begins on Twitter.

