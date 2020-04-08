Christian Bale, Cillian Murphy, and Eion Bailey all wear Val Kilmer's Batman Forever suit in the Batman Begins test footage. Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy is one of the high water marks for Warner Bros. and the DC universe on the big screen. Bale took the character to new heights and is widely regarded as one of the best actors to put on the cowl. However, the Batman Begins test footage gives us a hint of what it could have been like if Murphy or Bailey ended up taking on the role.

The Dark Knight Trilogy test footage has been available to see for quite a while, but now is a great time to revisit it since there isn't a whole lot going on in the world of comic book movies at the moment. Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back and the long-awaited Black Widow movie, which was supposed to hit theaters in less than a month, won't open until November. With that being said, the aforementioned test footage puts Christian Bale, Cillian Murphy, and Eion Bailey into Val Kilmer's Batman Forever Sonar suit. Since it's the Sonar Batsuit, there are no nipples.

Christian Bale, Cillian Murphy, and Eion Bailey do their best to channel Bruce Wayne and Batman, but it's pretty obvious to tell that Bale was the right actor for the role. We get to see him try out his deep and throaty voice, which has been criticized by fans over the years for being a bit over the top. Whatever the case may be, Christopher Nolan made the wise choice of keeping Murphy on board to play the villainous Scarecrow.

Also included in the Dark Knight trilogy test footage is Anne Hathaway as Selena Kyle, who also proved early on that she was the right actress for the role in The Dark Knight Rises. Tom Hardy shows up as Bane and Liam Neeson is Ra's al Ghul. It's interesting to see how things started for the trilogy, along with the choices that Christopher Nolan made while carefully picking who was going to be involved in the trilogy, or who could be used for other roles down the line.

After Christian Bale played the Dark Knight, Ben Affleck took on the role and a lot of DC fans enjoyed what he did with the character under the direction of Zack Snyder. He was originally supposed to write, direct, and star in what became The Batman, but he ended up dropping out of the project completely with Matt Reeves taking over directing and writing duties. Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to play the Caped Crusader on the big screen and fans are anxiously awaiting to see how his take on the character compares to who came before him. While we wait and see, you can check out the Dark Knight trilogy test footage below, thanks to the Vocazone YouTube channel.