We'll soon enough see Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, but what if the Twilight Saga star had been the one to play the caped crusader in Batman Begins? That question has been answered in a new "DeepFake" video with Pattinson replacing Christian Bale in the first installment of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Although we've gotten our first look at Pattinson in The Batman, the DeepFake video helps paint a picture of what we can expect to see from him as the next big screen Bruce Wayne. See what I mean by watching the video below.

As seen in the video, Pattinson stars as Nolan's version of Bruce Wayne in a scene where the billionaire playboy is speaking with his trusty confidante, Lucius Fox, played by Morgan Freeman. In the clip, Lucius reveals several new Bat-gadgets for Batman to play with as Bruce looks on, intrigued. While Bruce retains the voice of Bale, it's pretty interesting to see Pattinson taking a look at the Batsuit ahead of him doing it for real in his own movie. Of course, the DeepFake video stops short of showing us Pattinson suited up as the Dark Knight, but The Batman director Matt Reeves has already shown us what that will look like.

Because there are many who have a difficult time disassociating Robert Pattinson from his role as sparkling vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, there has been some fan backlash to the announcement of his casting. This is not unlike what Tim Burton's Batman star Michael Keaton went through in the '80s when he was cast as Bruce Wayne, as many people were quick to write him off as a comedy actor unsuited for such a role. As we know now, Keaton proved the naysayers wrong and to this day remains one of the most popular Batman actors. Considering Pattinson's performance in The Lighthouse and other dramatic movies, he had a very good chance of doing the same thing.

DeepFake videos like the one shown above have gotten to be pretty popular with many going viral with millions of views. Recently, a Back to the Future DeepFake video replaced Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd as Marty and Doc with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. with very interesting results. Another DeepFake parodies Home Alone by replacing Macaulay Culkin with Sylvester Stallone, which is definitely one of the strangest videos of this type you'll ever see. Of course, the one with Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman as every character in Full House probably takes the cake.

These kinds of videos are fun to watch, but for those wanting to see the real movie with Pattinson playing Batman, you'll have to wait until next summer when The Batman premieres in theaters on June 25, 2021. Hopefully, the result will see success similar to Batman Begins and the other Nolan movies and less like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The DeepFake video shown above comes to us from DeepCaked on YouTube.