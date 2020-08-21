Ben Affleck will once again climb into his behemoth Batman suit for director Andy Muschietti's The Flash, and fans could not be happier. Since his debut in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Affleck's aged, world-weary take on the DC superhero has emerged as a fan-favorite, and, despite stepping away from the role following 2017's Justice League, many had hoped that he would coaxed back in somehow. Since the announcement yesterday, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement.

I’m truly shook. Honestly more shook than when the Snyder Cut was announced because I knew it was coming. I had no idea about Affleck returning. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) August 20, 2020

Ben Affleck's return as Batman has come as a huge surprise, with all of the more recent news and rumors indicating that the actor was done with the famous cape and cowl.

Some fans have even found evidence that this has been Affleck's intention for some time.

Ben Affleck with a flash Shirt. He's been teasing us for months now! My Batman is back in Flash! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zEYK4c1gbp — Bruised Wayne (@bruisedwayne69) August 20, 2020

Whilst fans are, of course, ecstatic that they will get see more from Affleck's version of Batman, many even more pleased to see the actor in a good place following struggles in his personal life.

Ben Affleck is sober, in a healthy relationship, and coming back as Batman. I’m so fucking happy for this guy. pic.twitter.com/qefVOMYgEy — |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) August 20, 2020

The return of Batfleck for Ben Affleck's final Batman performance, as well as the announcement of the Snyder Cut, means a lot to fans of DC, with both moves suggesting to audiences that the DC cinematic universe is finally on the right track.

the Snyder Cut is coming out, Ben Affleck's playing Batman again.. ANYTHING is possible at DC right now — Alex (@speedsfxrce) August 20, 2020

With the casting of Michael Keaton also now confirmed, Affleck will join a growing list of batmen for The Flash. The movie will be based on the comic arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which saw the fastest man alive travel back in time in order to save his mother. However, his meddling with time finds the Flash emerging in a bleaker universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are at war. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline. This leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, much more violent tactics.

Director Andy Muschietti has already revealed some details regarding how Affleck's Bruce Wayne will fit into proceedings saying, "His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity-because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline -but he's also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

Muschietti added, "He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

Seeing how some fans have reacted to just the announcement of Ben Affleck joining the project, that "emotional impact" is sure to reduce some to weeping.

Along with the casting announcements, The Flash director has also confirmed that The Flash will introduce the idea of a DC multiverse, "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 3, 2022, with the movie's panel at the DC FanDome event set to take place at 2:40 PM ET on Saturday, August 22. Ben Affleck's return was first reported by Vanity Fair.

Zack Snyder & Ben Affleck in 2020 pic.twitter.com/kSDutQfv1x — TheNiceCast (@TheNiceCast_) August 20, 2020

Affleck, Pattinson, and Keaton are all gonna be wearing their cowls on the screen as THE BATMAN around the same time. pic.twitter.com/N4sfm2qWUv — Walt (@UberKryptonian) August 20, 2020