The Batman rumor mill has been a-churnin', with news going back and forth over whether or not Michael Keaton is set to become the big screen Dark Knight moving forward. Well, despite the conflicting speculation, the idea has gotten some of the internet's more creative types thinking, with well-known artist Boss Logic crafting a stunning poster for a potential Keaton-starring adaptation of Batman Beyond.

Captioned with a definitive cry of "Do it...." from the artist BossLogic, the image depicts Michael Keaton as an aged Bruce Wayne, alongside Love and Monsters star Dylan O'Brien as his protégé and Batman of the future, Terry McGinnis. Colored with an ominous red motif and featuring a very small version of the Batman Beyond suit, the poster is the perfect approach should a movie based on the property ever come to life.

For those unaware, Batman Beyond picks up with the DC icon in 2039 and follows the adventures of Terry McGinnis, a teenager on the wrong side of the tracks, who is taken under the wing of an elderly and retired Bruce Wane. Driven by remorse and vengeance, and gifted with a high-tech bat-suit, McGinnis uses all the gadgets and training Bruce can throw at him to take down criminals in the harsh, crime-ridden Neo-Gotham. The series remains a fan-favorite, with plans for a live-action big screen take having been discussed for years, with several attempts failing to get off the ground, including one which would have seen Clint Eastwood take on the role of Bruce Wayne.

The idea of Keaton becoming one of two main Batmen in the DC cinematic universe began with DC Films' president Walter Hamada who said recently that, "Warner Bros. will have two different film sagas involving Batman - played by two different actors - running at the same time." Speculation of further Batman projects involving Keaton was then fueled by a comment made by Brooks Barnes, the New York Times writer who wrote the Hamada piece, which seem to have been taken out of context.

Barnes has since tried to clear up any confusion saying, "Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness. I was referring to the one film that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond "The Flash," I would have obviously put it in my article." However, like with all rumors, the seed has now been planted and it's clear that fans are desperate for more Keaton.

Sadly, a Batman Beyond movie is still far from becoming reality, but at least we still have Keaton's return in The Flash to look forward to. The movie is now set to begin production early this year, and will take inspiration from the comic book arc, The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in order to save his mother. However, his meddling with time finds him emerging in a bleaker universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. While the source material features an alternate version of Thomas Wayne who has now become a much more violent Batman, it seems that The Flash adaptation will bring back Keaton's Caped Crusader instead.

The Flash is scheduled for release on 4th November 2022. This comes to us from Boss Logic's official Instagram account.