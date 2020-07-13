Despite not featuring Bruce Wayne under the cape and cowl, the animated series, Batman Beyond, remains one of the most beloved takes on the Dark Knight, with many wanting to see the story make its way to live-action. One such fan is Shazam! and Riverdale star Ross Butler, who recently took to social media to put himself forward for the lead role should a Batman Beyond movie ever come to fruition.

Can we?... is this... a thing? pic.twitter.com/ZMukdWH2BE — Ross Butler (@RossButler) July 10, 2020

Posting a headshot of himself alongside a poster of the series featuring protagonist Terry McGinnis, Butler asked suggestively "Can we?... is this... a thing?" Ross Butler is best known for his role as Reggie Mantle in the first season of The CW's Riverdale, as well as starring in Netflix's controversial series 13 Reasons Why and the action-packed Teen Wolf series. He has also already made his comic book debut, playing the superhero version of Eugene Choi in last year's Shazam!.

Batman Beyond picks up with the DC icon in 2039 and follows the adventures of Terry McGinnis, a teenager on the wrong side of the tracks, who is taken under the wing of an elderly and retired Bruce Wane. Fuelled by remorse and vengeance, and gifted with a high-tech bat-suit, McGinnis uses all the gadgets and training Bruce can throw at him to take down criminals in the harsh, crime-ridden Neo-Gotham. The series remains a fan-favorite, with plans for a live-action big screen take having been discussed for years, with several attempts failing to get off the ground, including one which would have seen Clint Eastwood take on the role of the aged Bruce Wayne.

Butler clearly has the right look, as well as acting and action chops for the Batman role, but there are those who would prefer a teenage actor to take on the role of the teenage Terry McGinnis.

Talk has turned once again to the idea of a Batman Beyond movie, thanks to the recent news that Warner Bros. Is courting Michael Keaton to return to the Batman role for the upcoming The Flash. The idea, in fact, is to have Keaton's Bruce Wayne act as the DC cinematic universe's version of Nick Fury, showing up in different, individual superhero movies and offering his assistance. News of his casting came as a great surprise for fans since it was long assumed Keaton's days as the Dark Knight were behind him, but from the response the news has had it is clearly the right way to go, with many speculating that this will eventually lead to a Batman Beyond movie somewhere down the line.

The Flash, which is due for release sometime in 2022, is said to be based on the comic arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which saw the fastest man alive travel back in time in order to save his mother. However, things do not go exactly to plan, with The Flash emerging in a bleaker universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are at war. Flash's time-meddling will likely lead to Keaton's involvement, with the potential for multiverses, as well as alternate versions of other famous characters, no doubt making appearances in the near future of the DC cinematic universe. This comes to us courtesy of Ross Butler's official Twitter account.