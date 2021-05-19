A new Batman animated series is in the works from HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Called Batman: Caped Crusader, the new series is executive produced by J.J. Abrams, The Batman director Matt Reeves, and Batman: The Animated Series developer Bruce Timm. A first look image of the series, which has already been given a series order, has also been revealed. It gives us a glimpse at the show's Batman along with a backdrop of Gotham City, which is reminiscent of the 90s animated series.

"Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans," Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register said in a statement. "It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt and Bruce - each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character - to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy."

Described as a "reimagining of the Batman mythology," the release also included these additional details about the series: "Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, this powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world."

DC fans know Bruce Timm well for developing Batman: The Animated Series with Paul Dini and Mitch Brian. Featuring Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne and Mark Hamill as the Joker, the series won four Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program. Many fans consider it to be among the greatest comic book adaptations of all time, and it remains incredibly popular to this day. For years, there has been a fan demand to see new episodes or some kind of revival series.

In January, Kevin Smith teased that a Batman: The Animated Series reboot was in development. On his Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith claimed that "very reliable people" had told him that the fan favorite show was getting rebooted, but no other information was given. It's not clear if Caped Crusader is the series Smith was referring to, or if a genuine continuation of The Animated Series could also potentially happen as well.

After the original animated series ended its run, Timm would continue the story with spinoff shows. Along with the sequel series The New Batman Adventures, Timm also helped to develop the futuristic spinoff Batman Beyond, which followed teenager Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle) becoming Batman under the guidance of a retired Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy). This show has become a cult hit in its own right with many fan calls to develop a live-action movie adaptation, perhaps with Michael Keaton as Bruce.

A release date hasn't yet been set for the new animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, but with the series order already a go, hopefully we'll get some new information soon. As for the original animated series from the 1990s, as well as its spinoffs, you can revisit those shows anytime by streaming them on HBO Max. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.