Everyone has their favorite incarnation of Batman, with debate raging on as to who is the best and who is the worst, but one thing we can all agree on is that the Dark Knight is one of the greatest superheroes to ever grace creation. Regardless of which Batman you think deserves the number one spot, thanks to the talented digital artist George Evangelista we can now see them all together in one appropriately gloomy image.

The artists shared a recent piece that showcases the multiple versions of Bruce Wayne aka Batman and includes the various different actors that have portrayed versions of the Dark Knight, including Ben Affleck, Adam West, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and newcomer Robert Pattinson.

There also seems to be a version of Batman from the beloved Batman: The Animated Series in the piece, which is quite necessary considering that this version of the character, which is voiced by Kevin Conroy, is considered by many fans to be the best take on Batman outside of the comics. The artwork is sure to be appreciated by fans of the Caped Crusader and highlights how different each version has looked, whilst still maintaining the iconic Batman visage.

Since his first comic book appearance back in 1939's Detective Comics number 27, the iconic character of Bruce Wayne/Batman has appeared in a multitude of movies, television shows, video games and more. Actors that have portrayed live-action versions of Bruce Wayne on television include David Mazouz, Kevin Conroy and most recently Iain Glen, who is playing an older version of the character in the Titans series.The image also features a partly imagined take on the newest Batman, Robert Pattinson, who will be playing the DC crime-fighter in director Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman.

So far, we have only seen the top half of the Batsuit, or glimpsed it from afar, in an official capacity. There have been several leaked set photos which are no doubt what the suit in this artwork is based on. When stood alongside his fellow Batmen, Pattinson's suit certainly stands out as one of the most unique and should look even more impressive on the big screen.

The Batman is being directed by War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin. It stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, as well as John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell rounding out the ensemble cast.

The Batman will chart the journey of the superhero during his second year fighting crime, with the focus put more upon his detective skills than ever before, as well as featuring a variety of villains from his extensive rogue's gallery. Production on The Batman recently had to stop due to concerns surrounding the ongoing global circumstances. Currently, the movie is still planning for a release date of June 25, 2021. This artwork comes to us courtesy of George Evangelista.