DC has revealed the first wave of details for Batman Day 2018, which is set for September 15. The annual celebration of the Caped Crusader initially kicked off in 2014 and is entering its fifth year. DC will be partnering with Barnes and Noble, Indigo, and Books-A-Million for this year's festivities, which include early looks at new comic books, big sales and various celebrations at bookstores, comic book shops and libraries around the country.

Part of the Batman Day festivities include participating retailers giving out copies of the first chapter of Batman: White Knight, which comes from writer and artist Sean Murphy, a month ahead of the collected edition's release. The book will also feature a preview of another upcoming DC Black Label title, Batman: Damned, from Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo. For those younger DC fans out there, participating retailers will also be giving out free copies of the first chapter of Batman: A Lot of Li'l Gotham. Aside from the comic side of things, DC is providing retailers access to an assortment of additional offerings to help in the celebration of Batman Day, including an online activity kit.

For those who are in it for the comics, DC is holding a massive digital comics sale to celebrate Batman Day. The sale runs from September 11 through 17. The event will include hundreds of Batman eBooks on sale for $4.99 or $5.99 via retailers such as ReadDC.com, comiXology.com, Google Play, Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble Nook and iTunes. DC is continuing its partnership with publishers such as HarperCollins, Random House Children's Books, Penguin Random House, DK, Simon and Schuster and Scholastic to bring Batman Day celebrations to thousands of bookstores, comic retailers and libraries all around the country.

As far as non-comic happenings go, DC didn't make any announcements on that front. Though, with development on The Batman underway, it could be a good time for Warner Bros. to finally make some sort of official announcement about the movie. Is it likely to happen on Batman Day? Probably not. Though, one can still hold out a little bit of hope for a nice surprise on that front.

Following Batman Day 2018, DC is set to commemorate The Dark Knight's 80th anniversary of with a year-long celebration in 2019. Batman was born on March 30, 1939, when artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger brought him to life in the pages of Detective Comics #27. Not to exaggerate or anything, but comics and pop culture haven't really been the same ever since. In 2019, DC will celebrate the publishing of Detective Comics' monumental 1000th issue as well as Batman's 80th anniversary. DC will be releasing more details on the celebration in the coming months. For now, you can head on over to DC for additional info on Batman Day and to get an online activity kit.