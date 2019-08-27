It's been over 20 years since George Clooney played Bruce Wayne in the disastrous 1997 superhero sequel Batman & Robin. And DC Comics still hasn't forgiven him for his performance. The latest issue of Detective Comics #1009 calls out the iconic actor, with Bruce Wayne himself addressing Clooney as someone that still' 'owes him'.

George Clooney has never really forgiven himself, either, for appearing in the movie and has publicly apologized for his participation in the Joel Schumacher directed disaster more than once. But it's always good joke fodder. And a little meta to see the real Bruce Wayne winking and nodding at the acclaimed Oscar-winning filmmaker and actor.

No one will probably be offended that Batman and those good folks at DC Comics decided to take a moment out of their story to jibe Clooney. And they don't necessarily take a dig at the guy's acting, as Batman suggests to an associate that he take acting classes from the former ER star.

While making his first appearance at New York Comic Con, taking the stage to promote his Disney sci-fi flop Tomorrowland, Clooney addressed the elephant in the room and apologized to the crowd at large. He had this to say.

"I think since Batman that I've been disinvited from Comic-Con for 20 years. I see the comment sections on all you guys. I just met Adam West there [referring to behind the NYCC main stage] and I apologized to him. Sorry about the nipples on the suit. Freeze, freeze, I apologize for that."

Batman & Robin didn't derail George Clooney's career by any means. He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Syriana less than a decade later, and he has been nominated for three best actor awards for his work in 2007's Michael Clayton, 2009's Up in the Air, and 2011's The Descendants. He also won a Best Picture Oscar for his work on 2012's Argo, which was directed by fellow Batman actor Ben Affleck. In 2005, he was nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay for Good Night, and Good Luck. And 2011's The Ides of March garnered him a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination. So his work in Batman & Robin didn't get him blacklisted.

Still, fans weren't happy with what they saw when Clooney pulled on the cape and cowl. George has been known to offer refunds to fans who spent their hard earned cash on a ticket. And he even advised Ben Affleck to turn down the role when the two worked together on Argo. We all saw how that worked out. Clooney says this about finding work after watching Batman & Robin crash and burn.

"Up until that moment, I was an actor only concerned with finding work. After the failure of that film creatively, I understood that I needed to take control of the films I made, not just the role. My next three films were Out of Sight, Three Kings and O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

Detective Comics #1009 was written by Peter J. Tomasi, who is responsible for this latest George Clooney quip in the pages of a DC Comic. Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero did the art for the issue. In "Take Your Shot", Deadshot has returned to Gotham City following a long stint with the Suicide Squad, and Batman fears that without the oversight of Amanda Waller, Floyd Lawton will go back to his old ways. Meanwhile, after taking Lex Luthor's offer, Mr. Freeze begins taking action to get exactly what he wants and killing anyone who stands in his way. You can check out art from the comic below. This was first brought to our attention by Screen Rant.