Jeffrey Dean Morgan is still down to play the Flashpoint version of Batman. Rumors started to swirl during the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con about Morgan taking on the role of Batman. Morgan has talked about wanting to play the role for a number of years, but DC and Warner Bros. went in a different direction with their upcoming The Batman, which is set to star Robert Pattinson. The Flashpoint story takes place in an alternate timeline where Bruce Wayne was the one to be killed, which turns Thomas Wayne into the Caped Crusader.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan played Thomas Wayne in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman. Since the original 2017 rumors, the actor has had a good time playing them up and as it turns out, he's still into revisiting the idea as Thomas Wayne. He had this to say about the possibility of it ever happening during The Walking Dead season 10 premiere.

"Look, I don't know, I mean if there's a chance that would ask me, I'd say yes. I think the Flashpoint story is, it's my favorite story. I would love to do it. But, you know, DC is DC and they're, you know, it's a constant... it seems like they're always kinda switching up who's running it and what they're gonna do. So hopefully, what I'd like to see is a little continuity with DC, have them get on the track, and then, man I'd be honored and love to do it more than anything."

When asked about the Flashpoint version of Batman happening last summer, Jeffrey Dean Morgan wasn't so sure about it. His reasoning was due to the fact that Zack Snyder had severed ties with the studio. Plus, there was the problem with the Flash movie, which finally, after years of speculation, might actually be happening now with IT Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti. For now, it looks like the Flashpoint storyline is dead.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will appear as Negan again for The Walking Dead season 10, which premieres on AMC next month. The actor is proud of the long-running show and is looking forward to a few more years of storytelling taken from new ideas and the comic book source material. With that being said, the show has been getting rid of a lot of their most well-known characters. Could Negan be next?

While Jeffrey Dean Morgan has lobbied for the Flashpoint movie many times, the DC fans also seem to be on board with him, especially the Release the Snyder Cut Cult. In the end, Morgan is more than likely right about the whole situation with Zack Snyder and DC stepping away from the shared universe angle. While it seems unlikely, Morgan could get his wish down the line. The interview with Jeffrey Dean Morgan was originally conducted by Comic Book.