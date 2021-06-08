Ever since Warner Bros. seemingly gave into demand, bowed down to fans and released the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League, many have taken this to mean that creating enough noise on social media can get the same reaction for any movie. Whether the decision to release Zack Snyder's version of the DC blockbuster was truly down fan power or was the plan all along is something that will probably never be entirely known, but that won't stop fans of the 90s Dark Knight offering of Batman Forever joining together on 16th June to demand Joel Schumacher's first cut of the movie be released in the form of - wait for it - The Schumacher Cut. Well, who saw that name coming?

It exists! On June 16th 10 AM EST, we fight for Joel Schumacher. #ReleaseTheSchumacherCutpic.twitter.com/gGiW4VkQQM — RTSchumacherCut (@CutSchumacher) June 1, 2021

Next Wednesday, the lobbying fans are calling for a mass showing on Twitter to take part in the trending event which aims to grab the attention of Warner Bros and HBO Max. With the supposed success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, it now seems that fans of any movie, no matter how long ago it was originally released, feel they have the ability to right wrongs and bring to light forgotten or mostly only rumored cuts of their favorite comic book franchises.

While the focus of this event is purely based on Schumacher's first foray into the Batman franchise, another more recent movie to get similar attention is David Ayer's Suicide Squad? So why are we now seeing such a rally on these movies in particular? Well, it mainly revolves around comments and suggestions by people close to the productions that while these alternative cuts of the movies never made it to either cinemas or home video releases, they do exist in pretty much complete form somewhere in the archives. In the case of Batman Forever, the fact that news of this "Schumacher Cut" of the movie existing, telling a darker tale than the one we saw back in 1995, came after the death of Schumacher has made it all the more important for fans to see his original vision released from the Warner Bros. vaults.

One of the first mentions of the alternate cut came from the movie's writer, Akiva Goldsman, who recently said, "I got to see it recently, the very first one, which was referred to as Preview Cut One. And it was really dark, it was a pretty psychological exploration of guilt and shame."

Surely if Akiva Goldsman got to see it recently it’s coming? Surely.#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut — Steven (Alfred)⭐️⭐️Euro 2020🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@stebob1984) June 1, 2021

Back in 2014, the alternative versions was also mentioned by special effects guru Rick Baker, who has been responsible for puppets and creatures such as Gizmo and the vast array of gremlins seen in Gremlins 2, when he told a fan of the movie, "We made the giant bat, and I was so sad to see the scene cut, because it was cool!" While footage of the scene Baker was talking about has surfaced on YouTube around ten years ago, as can be seen below, it is the complete movie that fans now want to see.

When Batman Forever was released, it followed in the huge footsteps of Tim Burton's two turns at directing the man in the mask, and it was probably unfortunate for Schumacher that after the dark affair of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Warner Bros. wanted something that would appeal more to families and kids with the idea they could then sell a lot more toys than Burton's dark and brutal world delivered. This was likely the greatest reason that Schumacher's intended cut of Batman Forever never saw light of day.

