The first trailer for the animated adaptation of Batman: Gotham by Gaslight has arrived. It's taken the live-action DC universe a little while to truly find its footing, but, a few missteps aside, the animated DC movies have been truly terrific for a very long time. The next animated DC adventure has Batman facing off against Jack the Ripper at the turn of the century and it's going to be a bloody, action-packed, R-rated adventure.

Warner Bros. confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con that Gotham by Gaslight was going to be the next classic DC story to get the animated movie treatment. While this is just a teaser trailer, it looks like director Sam Liu has done something that looks to be pretty faithful to the source material. It certainly gives us a version of Batman we haven't seen on screen before, animated or otherwise. It looks like this could be a nice little surprise for DC fans next year, if the trailer is any indication quality of the final product.

Gotham by Gaslight, as a comic book, was released in 1989 and was written by Brian Augustyn with art from Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. Gotham by Gaslight is actually one of the first Elseworld stories in the DC Comics universe, meaning that it takes place outside of the main DC Comics continuity and stands on its own. So it's not necessarily canon, just a fun story to tell. Over the years, some of the best Batman stories have been done this way. Perhaps most notably in Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. This story was a little controversial at the time, but has since gone on to become a truly beloved Batman storyline.

R-rated adaptations of comic books is a pretty new idea and, while live-action movies like Logan and Deadpool have done well, Warner Bros. flailed a bit with their animated attempts. Last year, fans were very excited to finally see Batman: The Killing Joke get an animated adaptation. And being R-rated, the filmmakers were allowed to go as far as they needed to go in order to tell the story properly. Unfortunately, the final product was pretty divisive and upset a great many fans. The R rating isn't to blame for the movie's shortcomings, but Warner Bros. hopefully learned from their missteps before making Gotham by Gaslight.

In the movie, Bruce Greenwood voices Batman/Bruce Wayne with Jennifer Carpenter as Catwoman/Selina Kyle and Anthony Head as Alfred. While no official release date has been given yet, Gotham by Gaslight will arrive on digital platforms and Blu-ray/DVD in 2018. There's no word on a potential, limited theatrical release yet, but we'll be sure to keep you up to date as that information is made available. Be sure to check out the new Gotham by Gaslight trailer, courtesy of the IGN YouTube Channel, for yourself below.