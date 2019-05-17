A mysterious villain puppeteering Gotham's most dangerous forces leads the Dark Knight into uncharted waters in Batman: Hush the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting July 20, 2019, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, and Blu-ray Combo Pack on August 13, 2019.

Batman: Hush will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack ($39.99 SRP) and Blu-ray Combo Pack ($24.98 SRP) as well as on Digital ($19.99 HD). The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc featuring the film; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the film in hi-definition. The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Pack include a digital version of the film.

An adaptation of the seminal DC classic tale, Batman: Hush centers on a shadowy new villain known only as Hush, who uses Gotham's Rogues Gallery to destroy Batman's crime-fighting career, as well as Bruce Wayne's personal life - which has already been complicated by a relationship with Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

Batman: Hush boasts a stellar voice cast led by primetime television stars Jason O'Mara (The Man In The High Castle) and Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon A Time) as the voices of Batman / Bruce Wayne and Catwoman/Selina Kyle, respectively. The cast also includes Jerry O'Connell (Carter, Billions, Stand By Me) as Superman, Rebecca Romijn (The Librarians, X-Men) as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Lex Luthor, Vanessa Williams (Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty) as Amanda Waller, Jason Spisak (Young Justice) as Joker, Peyton List (Bunk'd, Jessie) as Batgirl, Peyton List (Gotham, Mad Men, The Flash) as Poison Ivy, Geoffrey Arend (Madam Secretary) as the Riddler, Sean Maher (Firefly) as Nightwing, Maury Sterling (Homeland) as Thomas Elliot, Bruce Thomas (Legally Blonde, Kyle XY) as Jim Gordon, Adam Gifford (Longmire) as Bane, Sachie Alessio (Justice League Dark) as Lady Shiva, Stuart Allan (Teen Titans: The Judas Contract) as Damian Wayne, James Garrett (Batman: Bad Blood) as Alfred, Hynden Walch (Teen Titans Go!) as Harley Quinn, Chris Cox (Family Guy) as Scarecrow, and Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke, Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!) as Reporter.

Director Justin Copeland (Reign of the Supermen) helms Batman: Hush from a script by Ernie Altbacker (Teen Titans: The Judas Contract). Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) & Alan Burnett (Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) are co-producers. Amy McKenna (The Death of Superman) is producer. Michael Uslan is executive producer. Executive Producers are Sam Register and James Tucker (Reign of the Supermen).

"Batman: Hush has long been on the fans' priority list of essential Batman stories, and we have worked closely with Warner Bros. Animation and DC to put together a combination of excellent filmmakers and superb actors to bring this intense, engaging tale to animated life," said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing.

Batman: Hush Enhanced Content

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital



• DC Showcase: Sgt. Rock (Animated Short) - From executive producer and director Bruce Timm comes the first new DC Showcase animated short since 2011's Catwoman, bringing DC Comics' gritty World War II hero to animated life in an all-new adventure.



• Batman: Love in Time of War (Featurette)- Dangerous. Seductive. Villain. Hero. This is the story of Selina Kyle and the relationship she has forged with the world's greatest detective.

• Audio Commentary - Executive Producer James Tucker, Director Justin Copeland and screenwriter Ernie Altbacker share their thoughts and insights on Batman: Hush .

. • A Sneak Peek at the next DC Universe Movie, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines - An advanced look at the next animated film in the popular DC Universe Movies collection.

• From the DC Vault -The Batman/Superman Hour: "The Underworld Underground Caper""

• From the DC Vault - The Batman/Superman Hour: "Partners in Peril"

Batman: Hush will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts. Fans can also own Batman: Hush via purchase from digital retailers beginning July 20, 2019.

On July 20, 2019, Batman: Hush will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. On August 13, 2019, Batman: Hush will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.