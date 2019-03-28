DC Comics' Batman Hush is finally getting adapted for the screen. The long-awaited animated movie has announced its official cast and released a first-look image. The original comics were created by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee in 2002 and they are highly respected by Batman fans who have been awaiting the movie for nearly 20 years now. The story arc introduced the villainous Hush to the DC Comics universe and brought along a bunch of familiar faces, which the movie will be doing too.

While many fans expected Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill to voice Batman and Joker, respectively, that isn't the case for Batman: Hush. The cast includes Jason O'Mara as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jennifer Morrison as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jerry O'Connell as Superman, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luther, Sean Maher as Nightwing, Bruce Thomas as Jim Gordon, Stuart Allan as Damian Wayne, James Garrett as Alfred, Maury Sterling as Hush, Geoffrey Arend as Riddler, Vanessa Williams as Amanda Waller, Jason Spisak as Joker, Adam Gifford as Bane, Peyton List as Poison Ivy and Batgirl, Dachie Alessio as Lady Shiva, and Tara Strong as an unnamed reporter. Both Conroy and Hamill are big fans of the source material and have talked about the movie's release for years.

As for the first image from Batman: Hush, it features the Caped Crusader throwing what appears to be a batarang towards the camera. Nobody else is pictured in the image, but it certainly looks promising. However, there will be some disappointment amongst fans for the fact that Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill aren't back to reprise their roles. Jason O'Mara has voiced the Dark Knight before and there are several other familiar DC names in the cast list.

The image from Batman: Hush also shows that the look of the character will be a departure from the source material. Instead, we're getting a darker version of the character that is closer to what we have seen in previous animated projects, which should be welcomed by DC fans. With that being said, there will more than likely be a few fans who were expecting to see something closer to the source material, which also would have been pretty cool to see in the animated form.

Batman: Hush is expected to be released this summer. No official release date has been announced, but that news will probably be revealed soon now that the cast and first-look image have been released. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over. DC fans have been waiting a long time to see the Hush story arc in animated form, which means that there is some pressure to get it right and do the source material justice. While we wait for an official trailer and release date, you can check out the Batman: Hush first-look image below, thanks to IGN.

