Batman Hush is getting the animated movie treatment from Warner Bros. next year. The studio announced their slate of animated DC movies for 2019 during San Diego Comic-Con and, to the delight of many fans of the Caped Crusader, one of the best storylines from the character's history is getting turned into a movie. It may not be live-action, but the DC animated movies have a fantastic track record and this could be just as good.

The announcement was made following the premiere of the upcoming animated Death of Superman movie. The Hush storyline debuted from writer Jeph Loeb and acclaimed comic book artist Jim Lee in 2002 and, though relatively recent, in terms of Batman's long history, it's a seminal storyline and one that many DC faithful have wanted to see adapted in some form or another for quite some time. In case you aren't familiar, here's a synopsis of Batman: Hush.

"Gotham City's worst criminals, Joker, Riddler, Ra's al Ghul, Clayface and others, have emerged to throw Batman's life into utter chaos. However, these villains are part of a much more elaborate, sinister scheme to destroy the Dark Knight once and for all, one headed by a mastermind much closer to Bruce Wayne than any foe before...Pushed past his breaking point, Batman will need to use more than the world's greatest detective skills to unravel the mystery behind this murderous plot before those closest to the Detective suffer the consequences."

Typically, Warner Bros. releases three new animated DC movies per year. 2019, however, will see the release of four new animated movies based on the comic book publisher's characters. First up will be Reign of the Supermen, which will conclude the two-part story that kicks off in Death of Superman. The comics famously had a full Death and Return of Superman arc that was very loosely adapted between Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League by Zack Snyder.

Justice League Vs. the Fatal Five will arrive in spring 2019. The Fatal Five originally composed of supercriminals Tharok, Emerald Empress, Validus, Mano and the Persuader. The group was first introduced in 1967 and are more commonly associated with the Legion of Super-Heroes. The group previously appeared in Justice League Unlimited and on the Legion of Superheroes animated series, though, they haven't been up to much lately. This movie is an original story and isn't based on any particular run of comics.

Last up is a brand new Wonder Woman animated movie which, not surprisingly, comes following the success of her first ever live-action movie and should time out quite nicely with Wonder Woman 1984. Virtually no details were revealed just yet, but the movie will be titled Wonder Woman: Bloodlines and will be the fourth and final of these movies coming our way in 2019. It looks like next year is going to be a very, very good one for hardcore DC fans. This news comes to us courtesy of DC Comics.