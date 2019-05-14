Warner Bros. has released the first full-length trailer for Batman Hush. This is the latest in a long series of animated DC Comics adaptations that have proved to be very solid and welcome additions for fans. Only occasionally do we get the major slip up (we're looking at you, The Killing Joke). In this case, the studio is tackling one of the character's most beloved and seminal storylines in what looks to be an action-packed and totally stuffed to the gills animated tour of Gotham City.

Things kick off with a, shall we say, heated chase between Batman and Catwoman. It gets progressively tense from there, as Poison Ivy is controlling Superman, which leads to some pretty epic destruction. As it turns out, there's a mysterious villain pulling the strings from behind the scenes known only (as the title implies) Hush. From there it becomes a cat and mouse game, with the who's who of Batman's rogues gallery joining in on the fun. Joker, Harley Quinn and his old buddy Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing, all show up, amongst others, before the trailer reaches its intense conclusion.

Batman: Hush centers on a shadowy and strange new villain known only as Hush. He employs Gotham's Rogues Gallery of various baddies to dismantle Batman's crime-fighting career, as well as Bruce Wayne's personal life. That front has already become complicated, given his relationship with Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The adaptation was directed by Justin Copeland, working from a script by Ernie Altbacker.

Related: First Look at Batman Hush Arrives as Cast Is Announced

As is often the case with these animated DC adaptations, the studio has assembled a stacked voice cast, led by Jason O'Mara as Batman The cast also includes Jennifer Morrison as Selina Kyle, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Stuart Allan as Damian Wayne, Maury Sterling as Thomas Elliot, Geoffrey Arend as Riddler, Vanessa Williams as Amanda Waller, Jason Spisak as Joker, Adam Gifford as Bane, Dachie Alessio as Lady Shiva, with Peyton List as Batgirl and Poison Ivy. On the good guy side, we've got James Garrett as Alfred, Jerry O'Connell as Superman, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Sean Maher as Nightwing and Bruce Thomas as Jim Gordon. Tara Strong is also listed simply as a reporter, though she's closely tied to the role of Harley Quinn, it should be noted.

The comic book that serves as the basis of the story was initially published between December 2002 and September 2003. It was cooked up by the iconic writer Jeph Loeb with art from the equally iconic Jim Lee. It's since gone on to earn its place alongside tales such as The Dark Knight Returns and The Killing Joke as an essential Batman story. Batman: Hush does not yet have a release date, but it's set to arrive in late summer on digital platforms as well as Blu-ray/DVD. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the IGN YouTube channel below.