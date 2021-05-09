Jeffrey Dean Morgan still wants a chance at playing Batman on the big screen. The Walking Dead actor revealed the news in a recent interview, where he also declared that time is running out for him to take on the role. Morgan publicly announced his desire to play the Dark Knight after it was revealed that Ben Affleck was finished with the role back in 2017. Once rumors started kicking around about a possible Flashpoint storyline in The Flash movie, there were more than a few DC fans who expected the casting to take place, especially since the actor portrayed Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

It has since been officially announced that The Flash movie will include the Flashpoint storyline and that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be playing Batman in the long-awaited project. Fans hoping to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Thomas Wayne pick up the Dark Knight mantle were left disappointed, though the Michael Keaton news seems to have softened that particular blow in hindsight. Morgan is still holding out hope to play Batman on the big screen. He had this to say in a recent interview.

"At the top of my list has always been Batman, that's always been my favorite superhero. And talking about Flashpoint has been very fun, I get asked about it a lot. I love the story of Flashpoint Batman. Who knows? Who knows with DC? Who knows with how these franchises work? I suppose I probably have like another two, three-year window, and then I'm gonna be too old."

As Jeffrey Dean Morgan stated above, anything is currently possible with DC and Warner Bros. and their take on the Batman character. The Flash movie could very well end up providing a window for Morgan to take on the role, though that has obviously not been confirmed at this time. "So, look, I'm available. Everybody knows I'm available. I say I'm available, I've been saying it for five years," Morgan stated. "We'll see what happens. There's so many superheroes."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has also been rumored to play DC's fan-favorite anti-hero Lobo over the past few years. When asked about that role becoming a reality, the actor had to think carefully for a moment before delivering his response. "I have something maybe cooking, and I'll let you know soon if that turns out to be," said Morgan. Several DC fans have expressed their enthusiasm about Morgan playing Lobo, though it seems the majority would rather see his take on Thomas Wayne takeover on Batman.

Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder recently revealed that, though he thought Jeffrey Dean Morgan was the perfect choice to play Thomas Wayne, he was likely not in the running to play Batman in The Flash movie. Ezra Miller is currently filming the long-awaited movie in England, where reported shots of Wayne Manor from Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie have been leaked online. You can check out the entire interview with Jeffrey Dean Morgan above, thanks to the CinePOP YouTube channel.