There was a lot to take in for fans watching Zack Snyder's Justice League for the first time on Thursday, but for many, it was Ben Affleck and Jared Leto who stole the show. While Leto wasn't in the original cut of Justice League, he reprised his Suicide Squad role as the Joker for a scene with Affleck's incarnation of Batman. As seen on social media, the result has even left many DC fans now calling for these two to get their own separate Batman movie.

"One of the best Comic book scenes of all time is in Zack Snyders Justice League, it's the interaction between Batman & Joker," tweeted one fan after watching the movie. "My mouth was on the floor at some of the things being said, Jared Leto killed it & has gotten his redemption in the Role, Snyder wrote it too."

One of the best Comic book scenes of all time is in Zack Snyders Justice League, it's the interaction between Batman & Joker.. My mouth was on the floor at some of the things being said, Jared Leto killed it & has gotten his redemption in the Role, Snyder wrote it too#SnyderCutpic.twitter.com/01LCEOYmxX — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) March 18, 2021

"Loved the exchange between Jared Leto's Joker and Ben Affleck's #Batman," another fan said. "That philosophical rambling from Joker plays like it's ripped straight out of a DC comic book. Can't wait to see more between these 2."

Using the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, another fan wrote, "I need a whole movie with these two Ben Affleck #Batman and Jared Leto Joker Absolutely Killed it."

I need a whole movie with these two Ben Affleck #Batman and Jared Leto Joker Absolutely Killed it.

#SnyderCut#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague#RestoreTheSnyderVersepic.twitter.com/jMYmMkl7LV — Anthony S (@StraderZane) March 18, 2021

"The #SnyderCut has given the DC film universe new life. What a huge step in the right direction. Also, Ben Affleck and Jared Leto need a movie together," says another fan.

The #SnyderCut has given the DC film universe new life. What a huge step in the right direction. Also, Ben Affleck and Jared Leto need a movie together. pic.twitter.com/bo4z6yDu79 — Gavin Lopes (@gavinllopes) March 18, 2021

Another tweet puts it more bluntly, with one fan saying, "All I can say is #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and give ben affleck and jared leto oscars."

All I can say is #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and give ben affleck and jared leto oscars — KS (@KobeSpurlock) March 18, 2021

Even Leto's critics want to see the movie happen, with one such tweet reading: "Even if I still don't like Jared Leto's Joker, the Batman scene with Joker was my favourite scene, Ben Affleck might be my favourite #Batman and that scene and the f-bomb he dropped was awesome. I want more Batfleck."

Even if I still don't like Jared Leto's Joker, the Batman scene with Joker was my favourite scene, Ben Affleck might be my favourite #Batman and that scene and the f-bomb he dropped was awesome. I want more Batfleck. #SnyderCutpic.twitter.com/j3LMy3xz6l — Lewis- Nomadland🚐 for Best Picture🏆 (@ljwr_) March 18, 2021

Oddly enough, Affleck and Leto were never on set together to film the new scene between Batman and Joker. Producer Deborah Snyder recently told Insider that the crew had "actually shot Ben separate from Jared," but while getting them on set together wasn't an option because of the pandemic, it was still important to Zack Snyder to ensure that the Snyder Cut had its Batman and Joker scene.

"Zack always felt the ultimate for him was to see Batman and Joker together in a scene," Deborah said. "It was something we thought about while working on the movie but couldn't figure out how it would fit. So when we had this opportunity to do the movie again he said he really wanted to do it."

As it is now, Affleck is set to reprise the role of Batman one last time for The Flash movie that's scheduled to release in 2022. When it comes to the Joker, there are no plans in motion at this time for Leto's incarnation to return in another DC project at Warner Bros. Given the success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, however, the new campaign to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse just might bring the two actors back for more scenes together. Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.