Batman and the Joker arrived at separate national protests over the weekend. Tensions have been high for the last week as more protests mount. Activists are protesting police brutality, along with the murder of George Floyd. Things have gotten very violent, even as news cameras and cell phones capture every angle of the situation. While things seem to be getting worse, an unidentified man showed up to one of the Philadelphia protests dressed in a full Batman costume from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and received cheers from activists.

Video footage of the man dressed as the Dark Knight walking through smoke looks a lot like the superhero gearing up for battle with Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. It's a pretty crazy visual, which is saying a lot since we've already seen so much in 2020. As for why the man chose to dress as the DC superhero, that is unclear, but there are claims that he only did it for attention and the chance at a viral video. Someone on social media who allegedly talked to him said that he does not agree with the protests.

As for the Joker, he showed up to Minneapolis over the weekend. 36-year old grocery store employee Joseph Pudwill took to the streets dressed as Joaquin Phoenix's version of the character from Joker. As for why he chose to dress as the Clown Prince of Crime, Pudwill said, "He has become a model of social injustice, the recognition of the tragedies that occur, I have fallen in love with this character and I think today it serves to push the message."

Todd Phillips' Joker caused a lot of controversy that proved to be unwarranted before the movie hit theaters last fall. The movie ended up crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office and earned Joaquin Phoenix with an Academy Award for his work. In an unexpected outcome, Phoenix's take on Arthur Fleck has become a beacon for change and is often spotted at protests all over the world, including the Honk Kong protests in 2019. People have taken to Phoenix's take on the Clown Prince of Crime for social justice, which so far, seems to be a peaceful way of protesting.

As for when Batman and Joker will meet up again on the big screen, that is unclear. Jared Leto played the character briefly in 2016's Suicide Squad, while Ben Affleck was briefly seen as Batman in the movie. There have been talks about releasing David Ayer's original cut of the movie to properly attach to Zack Snyder's upcoming Justice League, which was originally intended. However, it has not been officially confirmed if that will happen. Maybe we'll get so see Affleck's Batman and Leto's Joker interact because of that. We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can see some footage of Batman below, thanks to Exoltyy's Twitter account.

yk shits fucked when batman shows up at the riots 💀💀 #riots2020pic.twitter.com/lUg1FqSG7H — 🐍💉 (@exoltyy) May 31, 2020

first Batman and now Joker pic.twitter.com/mpbQc1yo51 — Oracle (@4eyedRaven) May 31, 2020

Batman now on scene of Philadelphia violence @FOX29phillypic.twitter.com/tO4oDFLixa — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 30, 2020

joker: Hold my beer Bats.... pic.twitter.com/h3O7oi157c — Gray Bush (@SsjVegetaM) May 31, 2020