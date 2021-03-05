We are probably never going to see the sequels Zack Snyder originally planned for his Justice League trilogy. Then again, we never thought we were going to see his fully realized vision for the movie, dubbed the Snyder Cut, and that is arriving on HBO Max in just a couple of weeks. So never say never. But what might those sequels have looked like? Well, some recently leaked storyboards offered a small window into what Snyder had planned, and it included Batman and Lois Lane having a baby.

The storyboards were shared on Twitter originally by someone using the handle Spn_Darkness. The images have since been deleted. "The image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," now exists in place of the images. That suggests that they were not mere fan creations or made-up nonsense. However, unless Zack Snyder or someone involved comes out and confirms the information contained within, they can't be 100 percent verified. Although, in this case, it had already been revealed that Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane were going to have a brief romantic relationship as part of Snyder's original plans for Justice League. So this doesn't feel too far off the mark.

As for what was contained in these storyboards, Justice League 2 would see Batman discovering that Lois was pregnant with his child, despite her insistence that it wasn't his. The Flash would ultimately reveal the truth to Bruce in Justice League 3 by traveling back in time. The plot was going to be thick, that much is certain. Ultimately, in the big battle with Darkseid, Batman dies in order to save the day.

Superman discovers Lois is carrying Bruce's baby. Be that as it may, they embrace and it seems Clark is content to raise the child as his own in Bruce's absence. But the big reveal comes 20 years later. We find Commissioner Gordon and Lois at a memorial intended to honor Batman. After a prompt from Gordon, Lois decides to show her son the Batcave, which suggests that he would take up the mantle held by his real father.

This is a lot to process. We know Zack Snyder had big plans. We know Justice League was meant to set up further sequels. It was just the beginning of a much larger story. We also know that his previous DC adaptations, such as Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, were rather divisive. It appears the response to those movies did not dissuade him from planning storylines that would undoubtedly stir up more controversy.

But Zack Snyder's Justice League, which arrives March 18, is expected to be a one-and-done. It's a streaming play and a way for Snyder to finish the movie he planned to make. Yes, it is going to end on a massive cliffhanger that won't be resolved. But Warner Bros. and the DCEU have since moved on. So the odds of his seeing this Batman and Lois Lane baby are slim to none. This news was previously reported by Comic Book Resources.