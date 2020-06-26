Fear not, DC fans as Michael Keaton will indeed be wearing the batsuit once again. We recently learned that Keaton, who starred as the iconic DC hero in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman, will make a return to the role for The Flash solo movie, which will be an adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline. Now, we have confirmation that this won't just be a return as Bruce Wayne, with Keaton confirmed to be putting on the suit.

In the days since the news first broke, there has been discussion regarding the capacity of Michael Keaton's appearance. It seemed possible that he might appear as Bruce Wayne and not Batman. But now a new report has cleared things up, stating that "Keaton would appear in costume." It's worth noting that the actor is currently in talks for a return that could see him in multiple DC movies, but has not closed a deal as of yet. The details, it seems, are still being ironed out on the business side.

Another crucial update provided in this report regards Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne. In the DCEU, the part was played, albeit briefly, by Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the opening minutes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. There had been some discussion of Morgan reprising the role to play a version of Batman for The Flash solo movie. In the Flashpoint storyline, which involves time travel and alternate timelines, it is Thomas Wayne who took up the mantle as the Caped Crusader after Bruce died, and not the other way around. However, this new report states that Thomas Wayne is not in the current script.

Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Birds of Prey) penned the most recent version of the screenplay. The movie has been in what some might call development hell for a long time and has had various filmmakers come and go over the years. Most recently, Warner Bros. lined up IT director Andy Muschietti to take the helm after Game Night duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein departed the project. Ezra Miller is still on board to reprise his role as Barry Allen, who we last saw in Justice Leage. This, despite the controversial video that surfaced in April that appeared to show the actor choking someone.

Michael Keaton played the character in both Batman and Batman Returns previously. Should the deal close, Keaton's role in the DC universe moving forward has been likened to that of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with him popping up in multiple movies. The Flash, meanwhile, is currently set to hit theaters on June 3, 2022.

Whether or not Warner Bros. will be able to make that date remains to be seen, as production schedules have been upended by this year's filming shutdown. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.