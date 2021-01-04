Michael Keaton is reportedly the main Batman in DC's upcoming Cinematic Universe. It was previously reported that Keaton is going to reprise the Dark Knight role in The Flash movie, which is currently in development. In addition, Ben Affleck will also be appearing in the highly anticipated movie as his version of the Caped Crusader, thanks to the DC multiverse. In a recent interview, DC Films' president Walter Hamada said, "Coming up, for instance, Warner Bros. will have two different film sagas involving Batman - played by two different actors - running at the same time."

Hi @brooksbarnesNYT. Based on your Hamada piece, some have interpreted that WB is doing 2 franchises starring Batman, one with Pattinson, one with a new actor. Is that correct, or you were referring to Keaton as a second Batman, being part of a non-Batman-centric saga? Thank you! — Nestor Cine (@NestorCine) January 2, 2021

Walter Hamada's comments on the future of Batman had a lot of people wondering who the other actor was going to be. Robert Pattinson is currently starring in Matt Reeves' The Batman, so he is one of the actors, but it was never confirmed as to who the second actor was going to be. However, according to the New York Times writer who wrote the Hamada piece, Michael Keaton will be the other actor taking on a bigger role within the DC universe.

It had been previously reported that Ben Affleck was only returning to the role in Zack Snyder's Justice League for brief reshoots and then again for The Flash, alongside Ezra Miller. After that, he is reportedly done with the role. As for Michael Keaton, it looks like he might have a much larger role moving forward, though what that entails is currently unclear. The actor, who famously portrayed the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's Batman, has been relatively quiet about the situation. Back in October 2020, Keaton said he could not "confirm" anything, noting, "We're having discussions, as they say. We're talking about it. We'll see if it happens."

The Michael Keaton news has many fans hoping that a live-action Batman Beyond or even the Frank Miller comic book classic The Dark Knight Returns, could be explored in the future. The Batman Beyond casting is something that has been rumored for a number of years, though it was never officially confirmed by Warner Bros. or DC. As for what this means for the future, we'll just have to wait and see what DC has up their sleeves for Keaton's return.

The Flash is reportedly starting production up in April after years in development hell. At this time, Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Billy Crudup are the only members of the cast who have been announced. As for Ray Fisher's Cyborg making a return, it was believed that his character was going to have a decent-sized role, but that seems more and more unlikely as time goes on. Last week, the actor swore that he would never work on a Walter Hamada project again. Keaton is still keeping his mouth shut, so let's hope that this latest bit of news gets him talking about the future. The Michael Keaton news was first reported by Nestor Cine's Twitter account.