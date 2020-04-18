For the longest time, the Batman franchise has been a magnet for visionary directors to create out-of-the-box superhero movies that win awards and push the boundaries of the genre. The latest addition to the list is Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of the critically acclaimed True Detective series. After declaring that Batman was the only character not of his own creation that he wanted a shot at on his Instagram page, he went on to explain that the Dark Knight was the only piece of geek culture he had any affinity for. The writer also explored various facets of Batman's character, starting with his no-kill rule.

"Batman's no-kill policy is valid and should always remain. BUT the policy does not exist because 'killing makes me as bad as them' or some kindergarten bullshit. That never held any water at all. Batman's no-kill policy exists BECAUSE BATMAN'S REAL AND ETERNAL ENEMY IS DEATH. DEATH is his real enemy."

Get notified when your movie theaters open back up! We'll let you know when your local theaters open so that you can start enjoying the cinemas once again.

For Nic Pizzolatto, his least favorite version of Batman also happens to be the one that audiences love the most: The Dark Knight as a tortured soul. The wounded child who cannot get over his parent's death, and who takes a 'Phantom of the Opera' approach to battling crime. The writer argues that the true characterization of Batman is actually the exact opposite.

"Batman is the story of how one human Saint turned a life-defining tragedy into the pinnacle of human achievement and the single greatest humanitarian crusade the world has ever known."

Pizzolatto also asserts that Bruce Wayne being a billionaire does not make his character less noble, but actually adds to his nobility, since he has the option to live a life of luxury, but still chooses to devote his life to fighting crime instead. In fact, so strong is Batman's will and indomitable spirit, that Pizzolatto believes he can defeat God with enough prep time, an idea which sort of harkens back to what we witness in the first season of True Detective.

Okay, so all of the above-mentioned opinions are things that Batman fans can mostly agree with. But Pizzolatto adds one final addendum to his post in the description that might be considered sacrilegious to the Church of Batman, by stating that Joker, far from being The Dark Knight's greatest adversary, should realistically be no problem for him at all to deal with.

FINAL THOUGHTS: LEX LUTHOR COULD BE PROBLEMATIC FOR BATMAN... BUT A FRAIL, TWIGGY MAN WHO WON'T STOP SMILING? DRESSED LIKE A CLOWN, YOU SAY? I CANNOT IMAGINE ANY SCENARIO WHERE THAT TAKES MORE THAN TEN MINUTES-- G'NIGHT***

Strong words indeed. And to be fair, the latest Joker movie does seem to bear out the sentiment. The Joker in that film, as great as it was, could hardly pose a credible threat to Batman. So if the day ever comes that Pizzolatto gets his shot at making a Batman movie, you can be reasonably sure it won't feature the Clown Prince of Crime, but presumably Lex Luthor or The Riddler.