Some of DC's greatest villains from Batman's rogues gallery are getting the Funko Pop treatment as revealed by Funko at the 2020 London Toy Fair. This includes supervillains from a variety of Batman movies and even a 10-inch Super Sized Pop of one of the most popular iterations of the Joker. Officially revealed at the event, sneak peek images of all of the upcoming Pop figures were also shared on Funko CEO Brian Mariotti's Twitter account.

To start, the two primary Batman villains from the Tim Burton sequel Batman Returns will be given Pop figures, as we get our first look at Danny DeVito's Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot and Michelle Pfeiffer's Selina "Catwoman" Kyle. The Penguin wears his top hat and tuxedo while he holds his trademark umbrella, while Catwoman stands ready for action in her stitched leather suit with a whip in her hand. Best plan on picking up both, as getting one almost requires on also purchasing the other.

Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever is also getting honored by Funko with new Pop figures made for the new supervillains introduced in the movie. This includes the Tommy Lee Jones version of Harvey "Two-Face" Dent, recognizable by his half-purple body with a lucky coin in his hand. Jim Carrey's Edward "The Riddler" Nygma, with the all-green suit and bright red hair, is also a part of the new Batman Forever set, and as with Catwoman and Penguin, it's hard to fathom picking up just one when both go together so well.

Recently, a new Funko Pop figure based on George Clooney's Bruce Wayne from Batman and Robin was also revealed, and now he's going to have the actual villains from the movie to face off against. Another reveal image shows Uma Thurman's Poison Ivy and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze from the movie in Funko Pop form, with the former striking a seductive pose and the latter looking like he wants to "kick some ice."

A few other Batman adversaries have also been given new Pop figures from Funko. This includes a 10-inch "Super Sized Pop" figure of Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight, complete with a Joker's card in his hand. Also revealed is a figure of a Hot Topic exclusive Harley Quinn wearing red lingerie and a harlequin hat, looking a lot like she does in the Batman: The Animated Series episode "Mad Love." Finally, a new Deathstroke Funko Pop figure has been unveiled by the company as well, depicting the masked mercenary in the midst of running.

It's not yet clear exactly when these various Funko Pop figures will be released, but keep an eye out for them to be coming soon. These reveals are also just a part of many to come out of the 2020 London Toy Fair, with other properties getting new Pop figures include X-Men: The Animated Series, Masters of the Universe, and Dinosaurs. You can take a look at the reveal tweets for all of the new Batman movie villains getting new Funko Pop figures below, courtesy of Funko Chief Executive Officer Brian Mariotti on Twitter.

We also have new Pops! coming from Batman Returns and Batman Forever! #FunkoLTFpic.twitter.com/7oXMQpWEtc — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) January 20, 2020

My turn to reveal some 2020 London Toy Fair announcements...



More DC Pops! are coming soon, including a 10-inch Joker Pop! #FunkoLTFpic.twitter.com/Sl4KN6AFfb — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) January 20, 2020