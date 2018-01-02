Warner Bros.' Justice League marked the third DCEU appearance for Ben Affleck as Batman, following his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and a brief cameo in Suicide Squad. When Batman v Superman was first announced, many had hoped that Christian Bale would return as The Dark Knight, but that never happened, and since saying goodbye to the Batman character, Christian Bale revealed in a recent interview that he hasn't yet seen his successor's work. Here's what the actor had to say in a recent interview.

"I have not (seen Ben Affleck's Batman). Yes I'm interested (in seeing it), my son seemed like he was really interested, but then I realized he just wanted to see the trailer and that was it. I tend to go see films that (my kids) want to see. I have to confess I'm not a huge superhero film fan. People seem surprised at that, I don't know why. I've not seen any of the Avengers films or any of those films at all. I hear they're very good, but I'm quite happy just hearing they're very good."

This comes just a few weeks after Christian Bale reflected on Batman in another interview, stating that he had mixed emotions about playing Batman, but admitted that it opened quite a few doors for him in his career. The actor revealed that it was quite the arduous struggle getting movies made before his first turn as Batman in 2005's Batman Begins, stating that both American Psycho and Rescue Dawn each took several years to get off the ground, because studios weren't interested in casting him as the lead, but that all changed when he was cast in Batman Begins, which kicked off a massively successful trilogy that included 2008's The Dark Knight and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

What's interesting is the studio may be looking for Ben Affleck's replacement already, with rumors swirling that the actor is backing out of The Batman, which he was once set to star in and direct, from a script he co-wrote with Geoff Johns. Now Matt Reeves has been brought in to direct, with the filmmaker confirming that he has essentially tossed the script that Ben Affleck and Geoff Johns had worked on in the trash. There have been other rumors that Ben Affleck is leaving the franchise altogether, with Jon Hamm eying to replace Ben Affleck as Batman, although nothing has been set in stone.

It's been more than five years since Christian Bale's Batman last graced the silver screen in The Dark Knight Rises, but the entire trilogy is still quite beloved by legions of fans. The trilogy was a massive hit, with all three movies earning a combined $1.1 billion domestic and $2.4 billion worldwide. You can head on over to Happy Sad Confused Podcast to listen to the entire interview with Christian Bale, who is promoting his new movie Hostiles, which is currently playing in limited release.