It looks like HBO Max are expanding their podcast platform with a new scripted series of Batman: The Audio Adventures, bringing the Dark Knight to the world of Podcasts for a second time. Not only that, but Jeffrey Wright will be continuing his HBO and Batman journeys by playing Batman in the new venture, which is a jump from his live-action role of Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming The Batman movie, in which he stars with Robert Pattinson next year.The Batman podcast series will also feature Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, and John Leguizamo as The Riddler and will be exclusively aired on HBO Max in the fall.

The Batman podcast is said to pull much of its inspiration from the Batman: The Animated Series show as well as the original cliffhanger serial format of the 1960s TV show. It is written by Dennis McNicholas and as you would expect is produced by HBO Max with Warner Bros. and DC. This is a separate project from the other DC Batman podcast which is running on Spotify and is part of HBO Max's push to continue expanding its podcast range.

HBO Max has currently has upped the number of podcasts it produces from 4 to 25, including podcasts around other properties it owns such as Chernobyl and Lovecraft Country. They have also announced more projects recently like a retrospective Band of Brothers series, an Insecure spin off called We Stay Looking and a follow up to Looking for Latoya.

"Our viewers tell us that, more than any other streaming platform, they want to discuss and dissect HBO Max programming with friends and family to extend the emotional experience after finishing an episode," said Joshua Walker, Chief Strategy Officer at HBO Max. "Our fans are at the center of everything we do, so we're following their lead by increasing our investment in podcasting, building on our successful and award-winning podcast program to deliver even more engaging, thoughtful content."

HBO began their podcast production in 2019 and have been working to expand their range for the last few years. They have been mainly focussing on companion and passion podcasts, which take one individual show or movie series and talk endlessly about why it is so great and what is happening in the world in relation to it. As part of their expansion, HBO Max is also looking to grow its partnership with Audacy, in a pact that will see them gaining some valuable consumer insights.

Batman: The Audio Adventures will be the only podcast currently only available through their steaming platform. Many of their other shows are available across multiple platforms, but considering the popularity of the property, and even though it is not connected, they will also be looking to cash in on the hype of The Batman as we get closer to its release next year. If it turns out to be a hit, then this is probably not the last scripted podcast based on the characters of DC that could be finding its way into the world on the audio platform.