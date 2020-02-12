DC fans will soon be able to eat at a Batman themed restaurant. The establishment is called Park Row and it will be opening in the Soho area of London. The Wonderland Restaurant Group has partnered with DC on the project, which will let comic book fans eat in Gotham for a night while trying food and drinks named after some of the most iconic characters of all time. However, the name of the restaurant is a bit on the dark side since it comes from the spot where Bruce Wayne's parents were brutally murdered.

Park Row will offer an immersive experience for Batman fans. The 18,000 square foot basement location is made up of five restaurants and three bars and it will have many references to the Dark Knight. The Pennyworth's restaurant, which is obviously named after Bruce Wayne's butler, Alfred, will serve British sharing dishes, while The Penguin's Iceberg Lounge will offer an international food menu and feature live entertainment. Harley Quinn is getting her own omakase restaurant, and a cocktail bar Old Gotham City, will be available too. It is describes as "villainous speakeasy."

Fine dining will also be available at Park Row with the Monarch Theater. It will feature a "multi-sensory tasting menu," which will also include projection mapping technology to show the psychology of heroism through food. That sounds a bit strange, but it does fit into the world of Batman. While it's not clear when the restaurant experience will open, it will cost a decent amount of money to get in. Prices will range from around $60 to $155, depending on the Gotham adventure you choose for your time there. Wonderland Restaurant Group had this to say about Park Row.

"The proposed design continues the use of the space as a high-end restaurant. The restaurant will be rooted within the DC Multiverse, taking visitors on a culinary adventure through the many fictional Universes famous for their superhero residents such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman... it has the intention to invite guests to experience the DC Universe without breaking the fourth wall- the imaginary wall that separates the audience from the performance."

It sounds like there is potential for other DC characters to come into the Batman restaurant, so fans should definitely start saving some money to fly into London. It's going to be expensive, but it also seems like it will be worth it for the experience alone. Additionally, now is really the perfect time to announce the restaurant, especially since Warner Bros. is working on a new Dark Knight movie.

Matt Reeves is currently directing The Batman with Robert Pattinson starring as Bruce Wayne. The director is keeping details about the movie under wraps for the time being, but it will reportedly take the iconic character back to his detective roots. Hopefully we'll get more news about the movie and the restaurant in the coming months. For now, you can head over to Big Hospitality for updates.