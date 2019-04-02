Back in the summer of 1992, director Tim Burton unleashed his sequel to his hit take on Batman called Batman Returns. This underappreciated flick starred Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Danny DeVito as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, and the fantastic Michelle Pfeiffer as Selina Kyle / Catwoman. If you remember in that movie, Pfeiffer brandishes a whip for all of our collective enjoyment and today it looks like the actress has found the old prop and - get this - still knows how to make it sing.

Michelle Pfeiffer recently took to her Instagram account to show off the whip saying, "Look what I found. Needs a little TLC." Then a bit later she shared a video of herself cracking the good old whip just like a femme fatale Indiana Jones. I don't know about you, but this is pure joy for me considering that not only was Michelle Pfeiffer one of my first crushes, but Burton's Batman Returns is my favorite Batman movie of all time. Sure Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight is pretty stellar, but for my money, nothing beats watching Keaton beat the brakes off DeVito in a snow-covered Christmas land of Gotham city.

Other than the above-mentioned Catwoman role in Tim Burton's Batman Returns Pfeiffer is also well known for roles such as Elvira in Scarface with Al Pacino, Isabeau in Ladyhawke, Sukie Ridgemont in The Witches of Eastwick, and Laura Alden in Wolf co-starring Jack Nicholson. Other roles include Dangerous Minds, What Lies Beneath, Stardust, and Burton's Dark Shadows movie. Along with more recent roles in Darren Aronofsky's Mother!, Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express co-starring Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, and Daisy Ridley.

This whip action again comes to us via Pfeiffer's role in director Tim Burton's 1992 Batman movie. Michelle Pfeiffer's Batman Returns costars included Keaton and DeVito along with Christopher Walken as Max Shreck, Michael Gough as Alfred Pennyworth, Pat Hingle as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Murphy as The Mayor, and Vincent Schiavelli as The Organ Grinder. Andrew Bryniarski rounded out the cast as Charles "Chip" Shreck along with Cristi Conaway as The Ice Princess. In a fun side note, Penguin's parents (you know, the ones that dump the deformed baby in the cold waters at the beginning of the film) are played by Paul Reubens and Diane Salinger. Reubens and Salinger rejoined Burton following their team-up on Pee-Wee's Big Adventure with Salinger playing Simone in that film and Reubens playing his classic character Pee-Wee Herman.

Batman Returns was directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay written by Daniel Waters from a story by Waters and Sam Hamm based on characters created by Bob Kane. On top of directing the second Batman film, Burton also produced along with Denise Di Novi. Danny Elfman provided the movie's classic score, while Stefan Czapsky handled the stellar cinematography, and Chris Lebenzon edited the film. Warner Bros. unleashed Batman Returns on audiences back on June 19, 1992. This cool story comes to us via Michelle Pfeiffer's official Instagram page.