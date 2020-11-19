Warner Bros. has released the trailer for their upcoming animated movie, Batman: Soul of the Dragon. Renowned animation producer Bruce Timm takes the Dark Knight back to the 1970s for a supernatural-laden martial arts extravaganza in the upcoming R-rated project, which is the next entry in the popular series of the DC Universe Movies. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated movie will be released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting January 12th, 2021, and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray on January 26th, 2021.

Set in the midst of the swinging 1970s, this Elseworlds adventure finds Bruce Wayne training under a master sensei. It is here that Bruce, along with other elite students, is forged in the fire of the martial arts discipline. The lifelong bonds they form will be put to the test when a deadly menace arises from their past. It will take the combined efforts of Batman, world-renowned martial artists Richard Dragon, Ben Turner and Lady Shiva, and their mentor O-Sensei to battle the monsters of this world and beyond.

The Batman: Soul of the Dragon cast features a core group of actors playing martial arts students-turned-heroes. David Giuntoli takes the lead as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Mark Dacascos is Richard Dragon, Kelly Hu is Lady Shiva and Michael Jai White is Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger. Their mentor O-Sensei is voiced by James Hong, while Josh Keaton is featured as Jeffrey Burr, and additional voices are provided by veteran voiceover actors Grey Griffin, Chris Cox, Erica Luttrell, Robin Atkin Downes, Patrick Seitz, Jamie Chung, and Eric Bauza.

Batman: Soul Of The Dragon will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $44.98 SRP) and Blu-ray (USA $29.98 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP), along with Digital. The movie will also be available on Movies Anywhere. In addition to the movie, the Blu-ray and Digital versions feature extensive bonus content, including Batman - Raw Groove (New Featurette) - From the explosion of gritty cinema and kung fu to the cultural changes spreading across the U.S., we explore the early '70s and how they inspired Batman: Soul of the Dragon.

Producer Jim Krieg's Far Out Highlights (New Featurette) - It's an off-the-hook and out-of-sight supercut of one of Producer Jim Krieg's funniest in-character appearances. Look Back: Superman: Red Son (Featurette) - Kal-El's rocket fleeing Krypton never reaches Smallville, but instead lands in the Soviet Union, single-handedly shifting the new world order. This is the epic re-imagining of Superman's origin story. There are a lot more special features included in the various sets.

Sam Liu directed Batman: Soul Of The Dragon from a script written by Jeremy Adam. Producers are Liu, Jim Krieg, and Kimberly S. Moreau. Bruce Timm and Sam Register are Executive Producers on the project, along with Michael Uslan. The movie is dedicated to legendary DC writer Dennis O'Neil, who co-created the characters Richard Dragon, O-Sensei, Bronze Tiger, and Lady Shiva. O'Neil passed away on June 11th, 2020. You can check out the trailer for Batman: Soul Of The Dragon above, thanks to the Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube channel.